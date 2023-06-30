The Nintendo Summer of Play Tour Pops Up in Manhattan

Nintendo is celebrating family summer gaming during The Nintendo Summer of Play tour! Various cities across the U.S. will get the chance to participate in this free event, and this weekend it’s our turn when the tour comes to New York City.

Guests will get to explore the worlds created by Nintendo Switch games through a variety of summer-themed activities like the chance to play Nintendo Switch games, photo ops with beloved characters, and the opportunity to win prizes!

Play games, including the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate, and Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze while sitting in a barrel on either a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Light, or the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

There are activities for the little ones as well like putting together a large puzzle on a magnetic board and playing with spinning blocks featuring some of your favorite (and not so favorite) characters.

During the event, families are invited to take pictures around the campfire with Isabelle and Tom Nook from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, in front of an oversized garden scene from the upcoming Pikmin™ 4 game (launching July 21), and more.

With plenty of staff around that are all too happy to take photos of you and your crew, no one will be left out of the summer memories that you are sure to make.

When visiting The Nintendo Summer of Play tour, you will receive a free Nintendo Summer of Play passport, which will be stamped after participating in various activities.

Take a picture with Pikachu? That’s a stamp! Play an exhilarating round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? That’s a stamp! Complete all six missions and you are on your way to the Nintendo Switch crane machine to try your luck at picking up Nintendo goodies.

But everyone’s a winner: even if you don’t get a prize from the machine, you’ll come away with a Mario, Luigi, or Princess Peach crown to wear (while supplies last).

For checking in with My Nintendo at the event, Nintendo Account holders will also receive a free gift (while supplies last) and 100 My Nintendo™ Platinum Points to redeem for fun rewards on my.nintendo.com.

Plus, if you’re looking to bring the fun of the Nintendo Summer of Play tour home, you’ll receive a special GameStop coupon (while supplies last), which gives you $10 off a purchase of $75 or more on select Nintendo video games and accessories.

If you ever wondered what you would look like in a hat and mustache like Mario, this is your chance to find out. Stop by the Play Nintendo Mushroom Kingdom Yourself Photobooth for a digital keepsake where you can alter your photo and see yourself transformed into Mario, Luigi, Wario, Princess Peach, or Bowser.

Remember, The Nintendo Summer of Play Tour is here this weekend only! Don’t miss out on this unique and immersive opportunity to experience the world of Nintendo Switch like never before.

Where is the Nintendo Summer of Play tour?

The Nintendo Summer of Play tour is an indoor experience located at 60 10th Avenue at the corner of 14th Street and 10th Avenue in the Meatpacking District.

What are the dates and hours of the Nintendo Summer of Play tour?

Thursday, June 29, 12-8pm; Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1, 10am-8pm; Sunday, July 2, 11am-7pm.

For more information visit www.nintendo.com/events/play-events and follow @NintendoAmerica on Instagram and Twitter.

