New York Public Libraries are Closing Due to Coronavirus until March 31st

The New York Public Library has announced they’ll be closing their Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island locations to help limit the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) from March 14th through March 31st. Today, Friday March 13th will be the last day for readers to check books out at one of their locations. The New York Public Library offers a vast array of remote access library services, and you can find out more details about them here.

Due dates if you currently have library books checked out will be extended to April 15th.

Brooklyn Public Library has not currently announced any closing measures though they have suspended all public programming. You can view updates from Brooklyn Public Library on their coronavirus webpage.