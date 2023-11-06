New York Family Recognized for Award Winning Content at 2023 PMA’s

The annual Parenting Media Association (PMA) Awards were held this weekend and New York Family, a division of Schneps Media, was honored with 11 awards in Design, Editorial and General Excellence. The New York Family editorial team, led by Executive Director Donna Duarte Ladd and Deputy Editor Jeannine Cintron, along with Art Director Leah Mitch, are proud to be recognized for their hard work in serving New York’s parenting community with award-winning content.

See below for the list of awards and judges’ commentary for each.

Best E-Newsletter

Gold: New York Family; “New York Family Weekly Newsletter”; Jeannine Cintron, Kaitlyn Riggio, Shara Levine

Starting each newsletter with a note from the editor gives a good note of personal investment in the goal of providing parents the resources they want and need. A balanced layout with inviting visual elements highlights the quality of the content, and the variety of activity ideas and life advice completes the package nicely.

Check out one of our newsletters here!

Editorial Service Feature

Gold: New York Family; “New York Family’s Ultimate Guide to Birdwatching”; Barbara Russo

This really is the ultimate guide for birdwatching families in New York. After setting up why to go birdwatching, the writer delves into a borough-by-borough guide of where to see birds and what might be seen in different seasons. The piece is a delight, with breezy and informative writing and wonderful bird illustrations.

See it on pages 48 of the March 2023 Digital Edition.

Design Interior Photography (Original)

Gold: New York Family; “We Love Lucie”; Leah Mitch, Yumi Matsuo

Lucie’s personality is on full display, and the photographer does an amazing job of showing that in the photographs. There appears to be a collaboration between subject and photographer that makes these images even better. The design picks up the colors in the images, and the photographs are sized and cropped well.

See it on page 34 of our February 2023 Digital Edition.

Overall Design

Gold: New York Family; Leah Mitch

The typography and page designs are simple, sophisticated and appropriate. Feature stories provide opportunities for some well-timed and planned risks at all the right moments. The photography is striking, the illustrations are refreshing, and the cover designs are grand. Every visual and graphic element seems to fit perfectly in its place, contributing to a delightful and consistent visual experience.

Ancillary General Excellence

Silver: New York Family; “New York Family Annual Guide 2022-2023”; Donna Duarte-Ladd, Leah Mitch

The compact size makes this guide easy to keep and carry as a handy reference. Color coded sections help with navigation of the many useful sections, such as the best skateboarding parks, free things to do, special needs family fun, and the best places to enjoy nature. Thoughtful and minimal design works particularly well with this small publication size.

Editorial Calendar of Events

Silver: Long Island Family; “Family Calendar”; Shara Levine

This entry stands out for its unique organization, listing events chronologically by location. This helps readers find events in places to which they’re willing and able to travel.

Special Section Within a Publication

Silver: New York Family; “Special Needs Resource Guide”; Donna Duarte-Ladd

This cohesive special section found engaging angles within the broader topic. The stories are perceptive, including a story about horse therapy and another about how to support the siblings of a special needs child. The most moving story is a first-person account of being a parent of a special needs child. An engaging Q&A story features two leaders of a local organization geared toward children with learning disabilities. The section concludes with a directory of local resources for parents. Throughout the stories, the writing is clear and direct, making it easy for parents to get the most out of the information.

Design Front Cover: Use of Stock Photo

Silver: Staten Island Parent; “August 2022”; Leah Mitch

The tease, “Fun,” certainly describes this cover, with complementary colors of blue and yellow and a simple yet effective photograph of a running child in an innertube. The boy leans to the left, steering viewers to the teases, and the diffused light from above throws attention on his happy face.

See it on the August 2022 Digital Edition.

Website General Excellence

Bronze: New York Family; Donna Duarte-Ladd

With a good mix of resource material, event listings, and “hot topics,” parents can find whatever interests them here. The conversational writing beckons readers to stay and learn more, sprinkling in fun phrases like “A dose of kidspiration.”

Editorial Column: Family Fun

Bronze: Brooklyn Family; “Family Day Out”; Kaitlyn Riggio, Jana Beauchamp

These columns are filled with good information on activities that families can enjoy within several budget ranges. Options are included that work across age groups and interests so everyone will be pleased with a family day out around town.

Editorial Personal Essay

Bronze: New York Family; “Things You May Not Know About That Special Needs Parent”; Donna Duarte-Ladd

In spreading the word about the need to be understanding and compassionate toward children with special needs, the writer presents solid arguments and provides easily followed tips for others. The main solution is to follow the response of young children who engage fully and gently when they meet youngsters with autism. The column is a strong cry out to people of every age to do the same.