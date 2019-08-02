Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth: NYC’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

There’s always time for a cookie, especially when it’s as good as these ones are.

There are few things more universally liked than the chocolate chip cookie. Lucky for us, New York is chock(olate)-full of places to get insanely good ones. No matter your preference — crunchy or gooey, a salty-sweet balance or sweet-overload, there’s at least one place in the city guaranteed to please. Here are a few places to visit the next time you have a sudden hankering for a sweet treat!

Levain Bakery

Take one look at the size of these delectable cookies, and suddenly their taste may not even be their most impressive feature. At 6 ounces apiece, these cookies are really dense. They’re also a staple of New York and uniquely delicious: They’re a little underdone inside, so they just about melt in your mouth. Pick one up at one of Levain’s two locations on the Upper West Side, at their Harlem location or at their new Upper East Side location.



Photo Credit: @cshiehshieh

Insomnia Cookies

Having late-night cravings? Insomnia Cookies delivers until 3 am, so your sweet tooth will always be satisfied. (They can also deliver milk if you want the classic milk-and-cookie treat!) These cookies are so gooey that the chocolate chunks melt in your mouth — and on your hands! You can find Insomnia Cookies at nearly a dozen locations throughout Manhattan.

Ovenly

Head over to Ovenly for a salted chocolate chip cookie to die for. These soft and chewy delights are also vegan! Ovenly has locations in Greenpoint, Park Slope and Williamsburg, as well as one in midtown Manhattan.

L’Imprimerie

Stop by this print shop-turned-French café and bakery in Bushwick for chocolate chip cookies baked in small batches. They’re pretty thin and nice and crispy around the edges, finished off with a pinch of salt on top. They also sell vegan chocolate chip cookies!

Chip

Chip has only been around since 2017, but it’s already become a hit among cookie lovers. The store offers a rotating menu of flavors each day, but one of them is almost always chocolate chip. (So you know you have to try it.) The cookies are pretty big and super sweet. Find them in Queens in Astoria, Ditmars and Long Island City.

Martha’s Country Bakery

You’ll find just about every dessert under the sun here, but you won’t want to miss out on the chocolate chunk cookies here. They’re extremely soft and chewy. Martha’s has locations in Queens in Forest Hills, Astoria and Bayside, as well as two in Williamsburg in Brooklyn.