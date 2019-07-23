Levain Bakery Opens New Upper East Side Location in NYC

Levain Bakery has arrived on the Upper East Side! Stop by to enjoy their classic cookies, lattes, and limited-edition ice cream sandwiches!

New Upper East Side Location!

Everyone’s favorite iconic New York City mega-cookie has made its way to the Upper East Side!

Levain Bakery opened its fifth store, located at 1484 Third Avenue, on Monday. The bakery has been in business for 25 years, with stores on the Upper West Side, Harlem and the Hamptons, but this is their first location on the Upper East Side.

To celebrate, the location’s grand opening was packed with fun surprises, tasty giveaways and even the unveiling of a new, oh-so-sweet dessert!

The day kicked off with a ribbon cutting bright and early at 6 am, followed by a cookie giveaway for the first 100 customers in line. Later, Coffee Labs’ barista Jefferson Lundeen-Goldschlag stopped by to make latte art creations featuring Levain’s updated cookie logo.



Photo Credit: Kate Previte

Limited-Edition Ice Cream Sandwiches

Finally, Levain launched their new, limited-edition ice cream sandwiches, the perfect treat for a hot summer day. (If you thought finishing one of Levain’s cookies was tough, you’d really put yourself to test with two of them smushed around a slab of Ample Hills Creamery’s vanilla bean ice cream.) The sandwiches sell for $7 each, and they’re available exclusively at Levain’s Upper East Side location on select dates. (To get your hands on one, keep an eye on Levain’s Instagram for updates about when they’ll be available.)

Inside, the new location features a custom mural by illustrator and designer Libby VanderPloeg. The painting maps the Upper East Side, with some items reimagined as cookies. (The kids will love searching for the cookies hidden throughout the mural while they devour some of their own!)

Levain’s Upper East Side location also sells coffee, loaf cakes, sticky buns, baguettes, flatbread pizzas and more. All proceeds from Monday’s sales were donated to nonprofit Wellness In The Schools, which helps kids build healthy lifestyle habits.