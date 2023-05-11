New Kusama Exhibition Hits Manhattan

Yayoi Kusama is one of the most influential artists of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, and one of her claims to fame are her enthralling room-size art presentations and distinct artistic style, sure to capture the attention of young and old art fanatics alike.

This summer, families can experience Kusama’s work for themselves in the heart of New York City in I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers, one of the artist’s largest gallery exhibitions to date.

Named after three monumental flower sculptures, I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers showcases Kusama’s fascination with the natural world. She has frequently incorporated flowers and plants as motifs in her work since the 1950s.

The exhibition is experienced in the round, and the immense blooms allow the audience to immerse themselves in an experience that suggests the atmosphere of a lush garden

The three titular sculptures start and end your journey through the exhibition.

You’ll be able to see the sculptures from the street, and they do more than tell you you’re in the right place. The sculptures’ bright colors pop against the backdrop of the gallery’s walls, inviting visitors on the street to come in and explore the exhibition.

Bookending the exhibition, you’ll find three massive pumpkin sculptures that offer a transformation of the organic forms that Kusama has worked to reimagine over the course of her decades-long career.

The exhibition also features a new Infinity Mirror Room, Dreaming of Earth’s Sphericity, I Would Offer My Love.

The infinity mirror room is a highlight of the exhibition. At a first glance, the room doesn’t look like much. The room is situated in the center of a gallery room, inside a white cube with colorful windows that give you an obscured, distorted glimpse of the magic that waits for you inside.

When you step inside, you’re greeted by a serene, almost-dizzyingly beautiful space. The windows on the outside of the room allow colorful light to enter the room and bounce off the infinite hall of mirrors.

Only a small group of people (around five people) are allowed in the room at a time, so you’re guaranteed to have an intimate and peaceful experience. Your time in the infinity mirror room might be short, but it’s an experience you’ll hold onto forever.

Alongside the Infinity Mirror Room, you’ll find 36 paintings from Kusama’s recent series, Everyday I Pray For Love. The boldly-colored compositions reflect the techniques, shapes and themes of obsession present throughout Kusama’s body of work.

I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers serves as a representation of the major themes and techniques in Kusama’s work, perfect for existing fans of Kusama, those looking for an introduction to contemporary art or even people who are just looking for an Instagramable exhibit. It’s sure to be a great experience for art fans young and old.

I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers is on view at David Zwirner’s 19th Street gallery now through July 21. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission is free, but entry is first come, first served.

Lines for the exhibition might get long, so be sure to keep an eye on David Zwirner’s social media channels for updates on lines and wait times.

