New Brooklyn Park Opening in DUMBO in 2021!

If you’ve been waiting for a new Brooklyn park to open up, you won’t have to wait much longer! Construction is set to begin this Spring for a new park just behind the F train stop in DUMBO. The project, currently called “Bridge Park 2,” is set to open in 2021. It will involve a complete overhaul of the existing Bridge Park. All the play equipment (suitable for ages 2-12), swings, and the spray shower will be rebuilt. The project also will be adding a new adult fitness area, a synthetic turf field, benches, and fences. Plus, there will be a new performance stage that can be used for movie nights. One of the goals of the project is to increase sustainability in the park by adding more permeable surfaces and trees.

The other goal of this new Brooklyn park is to join the two parks between the Brooklyn Queens Expressway and the Farrugut Houses into one cohesive design. The F Train York Street Station entrance will be embedded into the new park. So it will be super easy to access whether you’re coming from Downtown Manhattan or deeper Brooklyn.

The NYC Parks Department hopes the new park will provide a new community gathering space for local residents.

The design for the new park was finalized in June of 2019. After that, the project entered its procurement stage which will most likely be completed by March 2020. After that, construction will begin and last 12-18 months. The park itself will most likely open by the end of summer 2021.

