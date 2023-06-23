New Additions to Playland!

Playland is the ultimate family attraction for fun in the sun this summer! A Westchester attraction since 1928 and National Historic Landmark, families can enjoy its range of kiddie, thrilling, and historic rides, games, delicious food, and some new additions!

New additions this year at Playland include the immersive “Play! Verse experience, daily light shows, dining at Tiki Beach, swimming in the picturesque Playland beach and Playland pool, and new rides coming soon (Jack the Puppeteer and Old Motorbike Ride).

For the ultimate cool down, enjoy a day or half-day with a swim at the Playland Beach or the Playland Pool. Kids of all ages will love the pool’s zero-depth entry and 35-foot waterfront slide that is sure to offer endless hours of fun. The beach also features tons of water activities such as volleyball, kayaking, and paddleboarding. You and your family can also enjoy a relaxing paddle around Playland Lake in one of the new swan and dragon paddle boats. Don’t forget to take a swan selfie!

This year, families can also enjoy some indoor fun at Play! Verse – “An Immersive Adventure.” This immersive experience takes families into different thematic rooms where you’ll see fantastic creatures, optical illusions, LED light shows, infinity mirror tricks, and more.

After a busy day, don’t forget to get a bite at Tiki Beach. This new upscale eatery offers both indoor and outdoor seating with beautiful views of the Long Island Sound. The property is also home to the new Captain Lawrence Beer Garden, a casual outdoor space for beer and light bites.

No matter what Playland experiences you try, you and your family are sure to create a summer of lasting memories.