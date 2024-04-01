National Poetry Month Celebrations: Events in NYC and Book Recommendations

April is National Poetry Month! Millions of people around the world celebrate every year, and no reader is too young to get in on the celebrations.

We’ve rounded up some of the best events across New York City, many of which are hosted by New York Public Library branches, to celebrate National Poetry Month as a family.

To bring the celebration home, check out some of our recommendations for poetry books for all ages to enjoy.

Events and Activities

Clarson’s Point Library

Monday, April 1, 12 to 12:30 pm

Come to the library for songs, rhymes and read-aloud books in this story time event that’s perfect for babies and little movers.

High Bridge Library

Tuesday, April 2, 4 to 5 pm

Teens and young adults can learn poetry prompts in order to make a zine.

Grand Concourse Library

Thursday, April 4, 4 to 5 pm

Learn about and celebrate the work of Bronx Poet Laureate, Kay Bell. This event is virtual, so you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.

Van Cortlandt Library

Friday, April 5, 3:30 to 4:30 pm

Teen Art Hour is celebrating National Poetry Month! Participants will learn how to create blackout poetry using the words from favorite books and personalized illustrations. Patrons must be 13 to 18 years old to attend.

New York Transit Museum

Saturday, April 6, 1:30 pm

The New York Transit Museum is celebrating National Poetry Month with a reading of its favorite transportation and city-related poems, all from a vintage subway car. This event is perfect for families with kids ages 6 and up.

Bronx Library Center, Children’s Room

Saturday, April 6, 2 to 3 pm

In this bilingual event, enjoy the beautiful poem “To Margarita Debayle” by Nicaraguan author Rubén Darío.

Belmont Library and Enrico Fermi Cultural Center, Children’s Room

Tuesday, April 9, 3:30 to 4:30 pm

Step into spring! At this in-person workshop, children are invited to write a poem and create a spring flower mount to attach it to.

West New Brighton Library

Tuesday, April 9, 4 to 5 pm

Join the West New Brighton Library in a fun poetry reading and activity for kids! You might leave this event with a new favorite poem.

Allerton Library

Thursday, April 11, 4 to 5 pm

Have a young poetry fan who loves performing? This is the perfect event for them! At this poetry party, kids ages 6 to 12 are invited to read or recite a poem.

City Island Library, Community Meeting Room

Tuesday, April 16, 3 to 4 pm

Teens are invited to this event for a creative game where you make your own poetry with paint chips.

Woodstock Library

Wednesday, April 17, 4 to 5 pm

Bring your love of poetry to life! Budding teen writers and experienced wordsmiths alike are invited to take part in the second annual Teen Poetry Slam. Help reopen Woodstock’s Outdoor Reading Room after a long window and get in touch with your inner poet.

Wakefield Library

Wednesday, April 17, 4 to 5 pm

Join the Wakefield Young Adult Staff in creating found poems using Arabic poems. Teens will be able to learn a new skill and take home their designs.

Wakefield Library

Monday, April 22, 4 to 5 pm

Celebrate your love of poems through button making with a twist. Using the art of erasure, you can turn your poetic creations into blackout buttons.

Clarson’s Point Library

Thursday, April 25, 4 to 5 pm

Chat about what you’ve been reading and get some great recommendations for poetry books to enjoy this month.

Van Cortlandt Library

Friday, April 26, 3:30 to 4:30 pm

Test your knowledge of poetry at this teen trivia event. There will be prizes for winners and snacks for all in attendance. No background knowledge of poetry or National Poetry Month is necessary to join.

Books

A Place to Start a Family: Poems About Creatures That Build by David L. Harrison

Ages 5 to 9

This poetry collection introduces young readers to animal architects and what they do to build homes for their families. Organized by habitat, twelve poems bring insects, fish, reptiles, mammals and birds to life in a beautiful and approachable way.

Your One and Only Heart by Rajani LaRocca

Ages 5 to 9

Art and science come together hand in hand in this lyrical introduction to the many wonders of the human heart. This nonfiction picture book combines poetry, science and cut-paper illustrations to teach readers about the human heart and all that it does.

The Lost Language by Claudia Mills

Ages 9 to 13

When Betsy and Lizard learn that thousands of the world’s languages are threatened by extinction, the sixth grade best friend duo go on a quest to save the near-extinct language of Guernésiais. But as the two go on their journey, the strength and future of their friendship is called into question.

This novel-in-verse centering on an adventure to save a dying language and a dying friendship will grip middle-grade readers.

Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman

Ages 12 to 15

Presidential inaugural poet Amanda Gorman took the world by storm with her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. In this poetry collection, Gorman captures a tumultuous moment in time and turns it into works of hope and healing.

The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo

Ages 16 and up

Xiomara Batista is struggling to find her place in the world as she comes of age. She struggles with upholding the image her mother wants her to present, so she keeps her strongest thoughts sealed tight within the pages of her leather notebook.

When she’s invited to join her school’s slam poetry club, knows her mother can’t find out, but she can’t stop thinking about performing her poems.