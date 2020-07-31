Moving from NYC to Westchester: What You Need to Know

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Moving to the suburbs is a BIG decision that many families deal with at some point during their life in the city. And now with COVID-19 and the unknown of life, in general, moving to the suburbs might be more appealing than it once was, but it’s still a challenging option to wrestle with. So, “Do you stay, or do you go?”

My family and I ping-ponged with these questions for years that we overanalyzed, and ultimately under-analyzed when we saw a listing to a town we were eying and eventually made the leap five years ago. What really pushed us to the suburban edge was having a third child and feeling increasingly cramped in our Brooklyn apartment. Along with weighing the pluses and minuses for our family, we decided to embark on a new and unknown phase with a new town, new schools, and a unique way of living.

If you’re thinking about the leap (due to COVID-19 or have been thinking about moving to suburbs), check out more about what to consider when taking this exciting, new leap.

Moving from NYC to Westchester

Consider Your Price Point

Price is always a factor in any move. But with a potential move to the suburbs, you might find listings that are comparable to your city life with the added benefits of additional space and a backyard. In general, the further you move away from the city, the more you can stretch your dollar.

While you factor in your budget and start talking to real estate agents, you may also have to factor in other elements like the home’s age, which might include immediate repairs or what costs are involved for upkeep down the line.

If you aren’t ready to buy (and that is a huge commitment), you can also look into renting a house in a town or nearby town where you want to live. This will allow you to test out living there and have a first-hand feel of the real estate market. It also gives you the freedom to go back if it’s not a good fit for you and your family.

Visit the Towns You Want to Live In

You have probably heard of some common towns from families who have taken the leap or towns infamous for converting city families to the suburbs. Make a list of these places and visit them.

While it is different now with COVID, you can still enjoy a day in these suburbs — driving by the schools, local shops, and even taking a look at some neighborhoods that you are interested in.

While you won’t actually know the “feel” of a town until you live there, you can get a better idea of what’s happening by checking out what’s around.

Scope Out Local Publications

Many suburban towns have hyperlocal newspapers, websites, and parent groups (generally on Facebook). Visit and join as many of these groups as you can to ask questions about the area and get a feel of what they have to offer.

How Far Away Do You Want to Be From the City?

This isn’t as much a factor right now with so many people working from home, but at the time we factored in my husband’s commute to Manhattan from Westchester in comparison to his subway commute from Manhattan to Brooklyn.

The train time was actually the same (one hour), but the commute from Manhattan to Westchester was a little longer given that there was a new walk to the train. The cost of the monthly MetroNorth pass was also substantially different than the monthly MetroCard, which we also factored into our costs along with the increased cost of gas and car repairs, which wasn’t a huge part of our Brooklyn life.

Real Estate Agents Offer a Wealth of Information

Your real estate agent will be your best friend during a big move like this. Make sure you find someone who you trust who understands exactly what you are looking for, factoring in schools, price, and location.

When we moved, our real estate agent ended up connecting us to another family in the area, and now our girls are still best friends.

Research the Schools

Schools are a huge reason for any move so you want to make sure that your potential new school has everything you are looking for. This includes daycare and primary school options. We asked on Facebook groups for daycare centers at the time that helped me to coordinate a tour and sign up within a week of our move.

Realize That it Takes Time to Find Your Groove

As someone who grew up in Brooklyn, it took a long time to find my rhythm in the suburbs. Just like your kids, you have to find your people, things that interest you, and just mentally shifting your life.

Now that we are five years in, I feel so much more at ease in the suburbs and actually love the quiet, comfort, and slower pace of my new life.

As a native Brooklynite, our move to the suburbs forced me to finally learn how to drive (yes, I learned at age 35), which I actually enjoy now as we drive all over exploring our area and nearby towns.

Realize That the Kids Will Be Fine

One thing that was constantly rattling my mind was how my kids would adapt. My oldest daughter was going into second grade at the time, and I was nervous about leaving her friends and how she would adapt to a new school.

After a few weeks in, they were completely fine and quickly made friends.

We also made it a point to visit her friends in Brooklyn as much as we can and also have them up for weekend adventures.

You Will Give Things Up

And while it takes time to find your groove, you will be giving up some aspects of city life. For me, it becomes increasingly challenging (and exhausting!) to hop into the city whenever I wanted. And when I bring the kids in, it’s a whole production and usually a day trip with new train schedules to adapt to or finding parking lots.

As time passed, I realized that I went to Manhattan less and started to spend more time in our area (and the surrounding towns), exploring and discovering more day trips and activities only 30 minutes to an hour away. But that doesn’t mean I don’t miss the city and want to live there again one day, this is simply the version of what our life is right now.

You’ll Rediscover a New Version of Your Family

Beyond the schooling and additional space, I love this new version of myself that I had no idea actually existed.

I love that we have access to hikes, different beaches, lakes, and the ability to easily visit other towns I likely would not have ventured to before.

Enjoy the Ease of Life

For us, the ease of life is also very welcoming at this stage. We all know that life with kids is crazy and doesn’t ever let up (sorry!), so having some space and access to nature has been helpful. It’s also nice to have laundry in our house or grocery stores that are 10 minutes away that we can drive to.

Of course, we all have our own version of what makes things easier, and depending on where you live, you can find something that fits your needs and provides some relief from the hustle of the city.

Making a move to go to the suburbs is a personal choice. While price, schools, location, and spacing are all factors in making this move, so is considering how life will be substantially different for both you and your kids. And with COVID, this could be exactly what your family needs as we all slow down and take new leaps.