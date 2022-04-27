Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2022

Mom’s do a lot. Whether you are a mom working a 9-5 or are a stay at home mom, your day tends to be filled with activities and chores for your family and the ones you love. Show your mom how much you appreciate all she does for you by getting her the perfect Mother’s Day gift!

Coffee can sometimes be a necessity and a great little pick me up for moms. Instead of having to continue going to the store to stock up, have a coffee subscription sent to their house! With Trade, all you have to do pick when you would like the coffee to be delivered, choose the roast and then enjoy delicious coffee that’s delivered right to your door. Prices Vary

With the weather getting warmer and we are getting closer and closer to summertime, try out this luxury shave butter! Not only does it have a lot of antioxidant benefits, but it will also hydrate your skin while softening the hair for a close shave. $20

Pour-Over Coffee Makers have been all the rage over the last couple of years and now you can get your mom one that will be easy to use everyday. Bodum’s Coffee Maker comes with a permanent, stainless steel mesh filter so you don’t have to worry about having to get paper filters. For all of the coffee loving moms out there, this is a must get gift! $21.99

Joanna Gaines’ first cookbook was named a New York Times bestseller and now she has come out with a new one for moms to enjoy! Magnolia Table, Volume 2 is made up of 145 new recipes that Joanna makes at home with her family or are staples in her restaurant and coffee shop. $17

For the moms that are in need of a vacation, make sure you grab them a HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag. This duffle is multi-purpose and airplane friendly, making it the perfect bag to bring for any kind of traveling. It is also made with a wet pocket so you can easily separate any dry and wet clothes you might be taking. $26.99

Do you either fly or go to the gym and wish you could listen to the TV without having to bring another pair of headphones? The AirFly Pro can be plugged into any 3.5 audio jack and you can connect your wireless headphones and listen! With 16 plus hours of battery life, you can bring this little device anywhere! $54.99

Make cooking a little easier for the mommas out there by getting them a pressure cooker! What’s great about this Instant Pot is that it has a 7-in-1 functionality (pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer) so anything you can think of to make can be made in the Instant Pot. $79

Keep your coffee at the perfect temperature when using the Ember Mug! Once you download the app on your phone, you are able to choose which temperature is the best for your coffee and then the mug will keep it that temperature for up to an hour and a half. $129.95

If you are looking for a high quality diffuser for your mom, try out the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser! It is made with high quality porcelain and can diffuse up to 500 sq.-ft. The diffuser also comes in a variety of colors and can double as a cute decoration. $119.

Sometimes the littlest Mother’s Day gifts will send the biggest message and that is why everyone loves the “What I Love About Mom” Book. The book consists of fill-in-the-blank lines where you can put every reason as to why your mom is the best. Fill up the book and gift it to your mom so she can continue to read how much you love and care about her. $9.95

