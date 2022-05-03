Mother’s Day 2022: Fun Events and Activities Around NYC!
Mother’s Day 2022 is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to start planning a full day of activities to do with the special mama in your life! Some of the greatest memories a mom has is when they are with their children, which is why we came up with a list of events and activities moms can do with their kiddos this year.
Looking for the perfect gift to get your mom? Check out Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2022
Manhattan
NYSoM Mothers Day 2022
Sherman Creek Park, 3725 10th Avenue, Washington Heights
May 7, 2-4pm
Free
Celebrate Mom with games, roses, refreshments, and more.
Mother’s Day Weekend
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side
May 7-8, 10am-5pm
$15; free for members, advanced registration required
Celebrate the special mom in your life with fun crafts. Sculpt a wild rose bouquet out of clay while exploring species of roses indigenous to North and explore the art of Japanese painters Fumiko Hori and Yuki Ogura as you paint a Mother’s Day card using floral motifs and metallic paint.
Mother’s Day: Flower Cupcakes Class
Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 W. 27th St., 10th Floor, Chelsea
May 8, 9-10am
$65 per child and adult, advanced registration required
Learn to whip up oh-so-delicious Flower Cupcakes completely from scratch.
Mother’s Day Celebration
Central Park Zoo, 64th Street & 5th Avenue, Upper East Side
May 8, 10-11am
$25; $20 members, advanced registration required
During this special family-themed excursion, visit with some Zoo favorites and deliver some special treats to special ladies at the Zoo.
Mother’s Day Party at CAMP!
CAMP Columbus Circle, 10 Columbus Circle, Suite 202, Upper West Side
May 8, 11am
$40
Show Mom how much you care with handmade gifts as special as she is!
Mother’s Day at Museum of Ice Cream NYC
Museum of Ice Cream NYC, 558 Broadway, New York
May 7-8, 10am-5pm
$36; free for children 2 and younger
Museum of Ice Cream NYC celebrates Mother’s Day with a sweet experience featuring engaging crafts, photo ops and special cocktails to celebrate mom
Think ‘N’ Fun NYC TOTS Tough Muddah’s Day Fun
Riverside Park, West 74th Street Lawn, Upper West Side
May 8, 10:30am
$25 per child/adult team. $10 each additional child running with the same ticketed mother.
Celebrate mom with obstacle course fun, crafts, snacks, and a special goodie bag just for her.
Brooklyn
Mommy & Me Mother’s Day Tea Party
Hudson Table, 88 Withers Street, Williamsburg
May 5, 11am-12:30pm
$60
In honor of Mother’s Day, you and your 2–4-year-olds are invited to make 2 types of tea sandwiches, mini chocolate chip scones, and hibiscus iced tea. You’ll also make a vegetable and fruit print card.
Mother’s Day Mom-tacular!
FINE & RAW Chocolate, 70 Scott Avenue, Bushwick
May 7, 12-4pm
$8
Moms, kids, and all members of the family are welcome for family-friendly and just-for-mom activities and pop-ups including the opportunity to take a family portrait or get a gorgeous glam shot of mom, Mother’s Day chocolate bar decorating station, guided painting session (moms only!), Chocolate Lollipop making station, and more.
Mother’s Day Morning, Keeper for A Morning
Prospect Park Zoo, 450 Flatbush Avenue, Prospect Park
May 7, 10-11:30am
$25; $20 members, advanced registration required
Learn about amazing animal parents, meet animals up close, and discover how Zoo babies are important to conservation. Craft a Mother’s Day present for the animal moms, and then make a gift for your own!
Mother’s Day Eve Date Night Drop-Off
CAMP Brooklyn, 1 DeKalb Ave., Downtown Brooklyn
May 7, 6pm
$60
Of course, Mom loves having the kids around – but you know what she also loves? A few hours of peace and quiet.
Queens
Mother’s Day Floral Design Workshop
Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing
May 7, 11am-1pm
$55; $45 members, advanced Registration Required
For Mother’s Day, learn the art of hand-gathering bouquets for a fresh-from-the-garden look! This outdoor workshop makes a great gift for moms and mom figures!
MOMents with Mom
Tangram, 37-12 Prince Street, Flushing
May 7, 12:30-3pm
Free
Pose with your mom in front of a flower wall (with keepsake photo), Make a Mother’s Day card or craft, gift your mom a fresh carnation, dance with Mom at the Live dance party with DJ, giveaways and a few other surprises!
Bronx
Mother’s Day 2022
Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx
May 7-8, 10am-4pm
Free with admission plus $2 surcharge: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members; Spring Birding is $15 and includes grounds admission.
Celebrate mom with a special Family Art Project, a guided walk in the gardens, a session of spring birding, a free session of community yoga, a family nature walk, and more.
Mother’s Day Weekend Garden Party
The New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx
May 7-8, 10am-6pm
$15-$30 adults; $7-$28 students with ID and seniors; children $4-$15.
The most spectacular spring landscape New York City has to offer is the setting for live music, games, picnicking, and more.
Mother Nature Hike and Craft
Van Cortlandt Nature Center in Van Cortlandt Park, 246th Street and Broadway, Bronx
May 8, 1-2:30pm
Free
Explore the park in search of animal families, learn how mothers care for their young and create a nature inspired Mother’s Day craft.
Westchester
Animal Moms: A Mommy and Me Program for Mother’s Day
Sheldrake Environmental Center, 685 Weaver Street, Larchmont
May 7, 10-11:15am
Free, advanced registration required
Learn about animal moms near and far and make a craft for your own special mom.
Mother’s Day Wildflowers and Pollinators Appreciation
Edith G. Read Wildlife Sanctuary, One Playland Parkway, Rye
May 7, 1-2:30pm
Free
Celebrate Mother’s Day by taking a walk through the meadow.
Celebrate Mother’s Day with Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Nueva York
Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers
May 8, 2-4pm
Free
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a performance by Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Nueva York and go onstage for a workshop to learn and perform a simple dance.
Mother’s Day Brunch
Stew Leonard’s, 1 Stew Leonard Drive, Yonkers
May 8, 11am-12pm
$22; $18 ages 3-11; free for children 2 and younger, advanced registration required.
Join the team at Stew Leonard’s for a special breakfast honoring Mom hosted by Clover the Cow and friends!
Long Island, Nassau
Mother’s Day Ceramics Workshop
Gold Coast Arts Center, 113 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
May 1, 1-3pm
$60; $40 members; advanced registration required
Surprise Mom (or a special someone) with a unique gift! Choose from a gift set with a trivet and a coaster or a set of 4 coasters to create your own fun design on ceramic bisqueware.
Mother’s Day Floral Wreaths
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
May 7, 1-3pm
Included with $15 admission
Celebrate the special caregiver in your life by making a beautiful flower wreath gift.
Mother’s Day
The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Ln., Glen Cove
May 8, 11am-5pm
$69; $35 children, advanced registration required
Enjoy a Mother’s Day celebration at The Mansion’s signature elegant ballroom.
Mother’s Day Breakfast
Stew Leonard’s Farmingdale, 261 Airport Plaza Boulevard, Farmingdale
May 8, 9-10am
$20; $14 ages 2-11; free for children younger than 2, advanced registration required
Join the team at Stew Leonard’s for a special breakfast honoring Mom hosted by WOW the Cow!
Mother’s Day
Raynham Hall Museum, 20 West Main Street, Oyster Bay
May 8, 1-5pm
$12; $8 seniors and students; free for members, children younger than 5, military; moms free with a regular paid ticket
Mothers will receive FREE admission to the museum (with any one paid ticket). Guided tours begin at 1:00 and 3:00. Reservations are encouraged, call to book in advance.
Long Island, Suffolk
Mother’s Day Craft & Gift Fair
Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Dr, Selden
May 7, 10am-4pm
Admission is free, prices vary for goods
Shop for mom while helping a good cause! Peruse over 100 exhibitors displaying Art, Photography & hand-crafted items including one of a kind items.
Harbes Mother’s Day Festival
Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Ave., Mattituck
May 7 and Sunday, May 8, 10am-6pm
Admission to farm is free; $23.95 Harbes Barnyard Adventure; free admission for mom.
Celebrate Mom with an exciting visit this Mother’s Day Weekend to Harbes Family Farm! As a special gift for Mom, Harbes Family Farm is offering FREE admission for Moms to Harbes Barnyard Adventure all weekend long! The Barnyard Adventure is an 8-acre, family-friendly experience for all ages and a great place for quality time with Mom and Grandma!
Moms Climb Free!
The Adventure Park at Long Island, 75 Colonial Springs Road Gate #3, Wheatley Heights
May 8, 9am-6pm
$64, free for mom with purchase of one 3-hour ticket.
Mom will climb to new heights on this outdoor adventure.
Mother’s Day
Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor
May 8, 10am-5pm
$7; $6 seniors 65 and older; $5 ages 3-12., free for when accompanied by a child.
It’s your day! Celebrate at the Hatchery with the whole family.
Mother’s Day Brunch
Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead
Sunday, May 8, Seatings: 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm
$64.95; $34.95 ages 3-12; $59.95 member;$29.95 ages 3-12 members; $7 children 2 and younger, advanced reservation required
Create treasured memories with a beautiful Mother’s Day Brunch and then leave time to enjoy the aquarium.
Rockland and Bergen
Mother’s Day Mall Madness
Palisades Center, 1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack
May 7, 2-6pm
Admission is free, prices vary for goods
Come out and shop small for last minute Mother’s Day gifts from over 50 local small businesses. Plus, enjoy cotton candy, face painting, balloon animals, and more.
Mother’s Day Market and Plant Sale
Rockland Farm Alliance, 220 S Little tor Rd, New City
May 7-8, 9am-1pm
Admission is free, prices vary for goods
If your mom is a plant lover, make sure you bring her to shop for plants, herbs, and more!
Mother’s Day Walk
Tenafly Nature Center, 313 Hudson Ave., Tenafly
May 8, 11am-1pm
$10; $5 members; free for moms and for children younger than 2, advanced registration required
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a guided walk with a TNC Environmental Educator perfect for the whole family.