New Roblox and Fortnite VIP Gaming Experience for Kids

Parents can take their kids’ Roblox or Fortnite game play to the next level with a personalized experience from RU1.

RU1 is a customized VIP experience designed for kids in Fortnite and Roblox. After buying a secret code, kids can gain access to their own private, customized island within the games.

The experience is unlike any other game available. Kids have a say in the customization– they can choose from themes like secret agents or outer space (and there are even more themes coming soon, like zombies and witches and wizards), and they’ll see their name featured prominently within the game.

Jacqueline Schmidt, creative lead at RU1, said these experiences were created in collaboration from kids and parents to create a “magical customized VIP experience for kids.”

“There’s the idea of bringing people together in a way that is more curated than a typical experience and in a way that’s personalized for specific kids,” Schmidt said.

After setting up their personalized world, kids can choose who’s allowed in. Experiences can accommodate up to 24 guests, but they’re just as fun with a small group of friends.

And this is why parents love these experiences as much as kids: parents can know exactly who their kids are playing with!

Each experience provides over 90 minutes of unique, customized game play. Kids can play mini games, explore the full extent of the game map and come back to play at any time.

The RU1 experiences also come with features that are not typically included in standard versions of the games. For example, players can find custom outfits for their avatars sprinkled throughout the game and they can change outfits at any time.

“It kind of has an Easter egg feel,” Schmidt said. “There’s never-ending surprises.”

The influence of New York City’s vibrant and iconic arts and culture scene are visible throughout the experiences.

Between outfits that avatars can wear in game to aspirational city vibes present throughout the experience, the game is detailed and customized with a city like New York in mind to deliver a VIP experience.

RU1 experiences offer a “SoHo House for kids,” but in a way that feels more accessible, Schmidt says.

“In a game, anybody can be included,” Schmidt said. “But it still has that feeling of being secret and getting your secret code and coming in and feeling included, as opposed to how New York can be intimidating in some ways in its exclusivity.”

Learn more about RU1’s experiences and to set up your own personalized island in Fortnite or Roblox on RU1’s website.

