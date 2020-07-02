Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family | What to do in New York with Kids
Menu Close
Shopping and Style

9 Mom-Invented Products for Children That Will Ease Your Life

Posted on By

mom-invented products
Photo via Pexels

Moms need to be inventors just to survive. From changing a diaper of an active two-year-old to making your child eat their veggies, moms have to find creative ways to educate and raise their children. From the infant stage to big-kid territory, moms know best what kids need, and when they can’t find the right products, they go ahead and invent them themselves. Mom inventions make life easier both for the children and for the parents.

Marion Donovan is the perfect example of a mompreneur from the fifties when she invented the reusable diaper. Donovan quit her job at Vogue to become a full-time mom. She got frustrated by the way cloth diapers would leak and create diaper rash, so she found a way to stop the leak problem by making reusable diapers out of surplus nylon parachute cloth, which she kept together with plastic snaps instead of safety pins. Basically, Donovan created the prototype of the modern diaper we use today!

When the right products just couldn’t be found, mom inventions are born! Here is a list of 9 genius mom-invented products for children that can ease your life.

Looking for some more mommy scoops? Check out 7 Diverse Podcasts for Moms: Start Listening Now

9 Mom-Invented Products for Children

  • Lulla Doll

    Lulla Doll

    Lulla doll is a soother and sleep companion for children of any age. It imitates closeness to a caregiver at rest with its soft feel and soothing sounds of real-life breathing and heartbeat. Lulla plays for 12 hours to provide comfort all night long. The doll is machine washable and comes with two AA batteries.

  • Bambino Mio

    Bambino Mio

    Bambino Mio believes in diapers that feel better: better for bums, your pocket and our planet too. Designed to be loved for life, they make quality products from baby to toddler to help reduce your waste and be reused again and again. Together, we can take baby steps for a better world – one diaper change at a time!

  • Boogie Wipes

    Boogie Wipes

    Boogies (mucus) and germs are a big part of a kid’s life. Make cleanup easier on everyone with soft and soothing Boogie Wipes saline nose wipes. Boogie Wipes’ natural saline formula breaks down dried, stuck-on boogers without irritation and wipes away dirt and germs. This effective alternative to dry tissues comes in both unscented and kid-approved scents, and is recommended by parents and pediatricians alike.

  • Milkies Milk-Saver

    Milkies Milk-Saver

    Women will go to great lengths to ensure that not a drop of “liquid gold” gets wasted. That’s precisely what makes the award-winning Milkies Milk-Saver such a wonderful invention for breastfeeding mothers. The patented Milk-Saver collects your leaking breast milk as you nurse or pump – allowing you to store extra breast milk effortlessly with each feeding.

  • Padalily

    Padalily

    Essentials for mommy and baby! Padalily is a fashionable and functional cushion that wraps around the infant car seat handle providing 360-degree comfort.

  • UnbuckleMe

    UnbuckleMe

    Kids’ car seat buckles are tough. By law, they require at least nine lbs of pressure to release. That’s great for keeping kids safely buckled up, but what about grandparents with arthritis who don’t have enough strength to unbuckle? With UnbuckleMe, all caregivers can safely and easily unbuckle their kids. UnbuckleMe is the original, patented, award-winning tool that makes it more than 50% easier to unbuckle a child’s car seat.

  • WubbaNub

    WubbaNub

    They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and inventors at WubbaNub couldn’t agree more. On a family vacation, Mompreneuer Carla Schneider was desperate to soothe her newborn son, who would fuss whenever his pacifier went missing. In an “aha moment,” she took a hotel sewing kit and a plush toy and created what is now, 20 years later, an extremely successful invention called The WubbaNub.

  • TushBaby

    TushBaby

    TushBaby is a soft, ergonomic baby carrier that sits right above your hip. Made with washable, high-quality fabric, and two-way YKK zippers, TushBaby has a plush pad around the abdomen and a built-in lumbar belt for you. And the supportive hip seat is lined with squishy memory foam for your baby’s tush too.

  • Kizingo

    Kizingo

    Kizingo spoons are curved to work with the way children hold utensils, making it easer for kids to successfully feed themselves. Kids who can feed themselves are less likely to overeat or become picky eaters. You can order packs containing two right-handed spoons or left-handed spoons depending on your child’s needs.

About the Author

Olga Uzunova

Olga Uzunova

Olga is a journalist with a background in creative writing and video content production. Her academic background is in media and communications with professional experience in Europe and the United States. She is a Sofia University alumni who graduated with a BS in European Studies and worked in various media outlets in the EU. Now, Olga is a Fulbright Scholar and a Full-Scholarship Awardee at Fordham University in New York, pursuing her MA in Public Media. Olga is originally from Bulgaria, a small European country on the shore of the Black Sea.

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family July 2020

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: API requests are being delayed. New posts will not be retrieved.

There may be an issue with the Instagram access token that you are using. Your server might also be unable to connect to Instagram at this time.

Error: API requests are being delayed for this account. New posts will not be retrieved.

There may be an issue with the Instagram access token that you are using. Your server might also be unable to connect to Instagram at this time.