9 Mom-Invented Products for Children That Will Ease Your Life

Moms need to be inventors just to survive. From changing a diaper of an active two-year-old to making your child eat their veggies, moms have to find creative ways to educate and raise their children. From the infant stage to big-kid territory, moms know best what kids need, and when they can’t find the right products, they go ahead and invent them themselves. Mom inventions make life easier both for the children and for the parents.
Marion Donovan is the perfect example of a mompreneur from the fifties when she invented the reusable diaper. Donovan quit her job at Vogue to become a full-time mom. She got frustrated by the way cloth diapers would leak and create diaper rash, so she found a way to stop the leak problem by making reusable diapers out of surplus nylon parachute cloth, which she kept together with plastic snaps instead of safety pins. Basically, Donovan created the prototype of the modern diaper we use today!
When the right products just couldn’t be found, mom inventions are born! Here is a list of 9 genius mom-invented products for children that can ease your life.
9 Mom-Invented Products for Children
-
Lulla Doll
Lulla doll is a soother and sleep companion for children of any age. It imitates closeness to a caregiver at rest with its soft feel and soothing sounds of real-life breathing and heartbeat. Lulla plays for 12 hours to provide comfort all night long. The doll is machine washable and comes with two AA batteries.
-
Bambino Mio
Bambino Mio believes in diapers that feel better: better for bums, your pocket and our planet too. Designed to be loved for life, they make quality products from baby to toddler to help reduce your waste and be reused again and again. Together, we can take baby steps for a better world – one diaper change at a time!
-
Boogie Wipes
Boogies (mucus) and germs are a big part of a kid’s life. Make cleanup easier on everyone with soft and soothing Boogie Wipes saline nose wipes. Boogie Wipes’ natural saline formula breaks down dried, stuck-on boogers without irritation and wipes away dirt and germs. This effective alternative to dry tissues comes in both unscented and kid-approved scents, and is recommended by parents and pediatricians alike.
-
Milkies Milk-Saver
Women will go to great lengths to ensure that not a drop of “liquid gold” gets wasted. That’s precisely what makes the award-winning Milkies Milk-Saver such a wonderful invention for breastfeeding mothers. The patented Milk-Saver collects your leaking breast milk as you nurse or pump – allowing you to store extra breast milk effortlessly with each feeding.
-
-
UnbuckleMe
Kids’ car seat buckles are tough. By law, they require at least nine lbs of pressure to release. That’s great for keeping kids safely buckled up, but what about grandparents with arthritis who don’t have enough strength to unbuckle? With UnbuckleMe, all caregivers can safely and easily unbuckle their kids. UnbuckleMe is the original, patented, award-winning tool that makes it more than 50% easier to unbuckle a child’s car seat.
-
WubbaNub
They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and inventors at WubbaNub couldn’t agree more. On a family vacation, Mompreneuer Carla Schneider was desperate to soothe her newborn son, who would fuss whenever his pacifier went missing. In an “aha moment,” she took a hotel sewing kit and a plush toy and created what is now, 20 years later, an extremely successful invention called The WubbaNub.
-
TushBaby
TushBaby is a soft, ergonomic baby carrier that sits right above your hip. Made with washable, high-quality fabric, and two-way YKK zippers, TushBaby has a plush pad around the abdomen and a built-in lumbar belt for you. And the supportive hip seat is lined with squishy memory foam for your baby’s tush too.
-
Kizingo
Kizingo spoons are curved to work with the way children hold utensils, making it easer for kids to successfully feed themselves. Kids who can feed themselves are less likely to overeat or become picky eaters. You can order packs containing two right-handed spoons or left-handed spoons depending on your child’s needs.