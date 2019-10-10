Middle School Admissions: Resources to Help You Navigate the Application Process

For parents with a child in the 5th grade, there is a possibility you are in the throes of researching and touring middle schools and dealing with the application. As the deadline of December 2, 2019, nears — you may feel the whole application enrollment is a bit reminiscent of the pre-k process as there is a lot to take in.

Here are the necessary, most essential details for this admissions process. For the middle school application, you can list 12 middle schools as your picks, so understanding what each school offers is vital. You will automatically be waitlisted for any programs that you listed higher on your application than the program/school you received an offer for. There are no Round Two applications or appeals process this year. Stressful, we know, but staying informed and researching options is the key to this process. Middle school offers will come in March 2020. There are some great resources that the NYC DOE offers to parents to help them navigate this process; we listed them below. These resources will help you stay updated and informed which is key to this application period.

Visit your district’s middle school fair . Districts 24, 26, and 27 do not have a fair

Make sure you are signed up for an NYC MySchool Account. This will help you to see what school options are there for your child. MySchool also provides guidance throughout the admissions process

To browse schools, you can also browse schools here

Subscribe to the Middle School Admissions newsletter for updates and any relevant information from the NYC DOE

