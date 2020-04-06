Quantcast
NYC Middle School Offer Letters are in for 2020-2021

NYC Middle School Acceptance Letters

NYC Middle School Offer Letters are Out!

Parents good news (yes!). If you have been waiting for Middle School offer letters, you can now go online for your child’s offer letter at Myschoolnyc.com.

And we all have so much going on, no need to stress, if your child did not get into the school of his/her choice, visit NYC DOE for information on how the waitlist process will be working this year.

Psst…Looking for the DOE school calendar for next year? Check out, NYC DOE Public School Calendar 2020-2021

