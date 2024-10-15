Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Comes to Brooklyn

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel has arrived in Brooklyn and is a must-visit this holiday season! Fall into a masterpiece and experience these classic works of art like never before. Industry City has brought Rome to Brooklyn for a limited time, and we have all the details you’ll need before heading out to this incredible new exhibition.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

Get ready to be amazed by the wonder and breathtaking beauty of Michelangelo’s famous ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel. After touring cities like London, Shanghai, Toronto, Chicago, and Vienna, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition has now arrived to Brooklyn’s Industry City.

Industry City is an incredible 6 million-square-foot mixed-use complex located on the beautiful waterfront in Sunset Park. This thriving property, owned by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown, and Angelo Gordon & Co., is undergoing a remarkable transformation that is looking to create a unique experience for all those who visit the space.

With over $550 million invested in infrastructure improvements, the addition of courtyards, experiential dining, upscale retail, and an array of amenities and events, Industry City is truly becoming a destination like no other. This latest exhibition brings Industry City to a new level that brings together international art with Brooklyn’s bustling art scene like never before.

Jim Somoza, Managing Director at Industry City, shared, “The IC community is a blend of traditional craftsmen, cutting-edge artists, and tech innovators, making this modern interpretation of the Sistine Chapel a perfect fit. Industry City aims to offer exciting and accessible art experiences for New Yorkers, and this exhibition does just that.“

This acclaimed exhibition features meticulously reproduced frescoes taken from the ceilings of the Vatican’s famous sanctuary. It offers visitors an up-close experience of Michelangelo’s masterpieces. Using exclusively licensed images from Bridgeman Images, a leading source of fine art imagery. The exhibition vividly brings to life the brilliance of Michelangelo in bold color and enhanced details that faithfully capture the look and feel of the original works. Families can explore every minute detail, each brushstroke, and every color of Michelangelo’s 34 works, experiencing them in their magnificent original format and sizes and at their own leisurely pace.

Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Touring and producer of the exhibition, stated, “This exhibition is like a sanctuary that transports you to a completely different world, and Industry City is the best place to experience Michelangelo’s works from a new angle.”

Biallas continued. “When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. Our New York exhibition will allow visitors to enjoy iconic art life-sized and up-close, and at their own pace. It is an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

The creators of the exhibition have put together an experience that begins right from your phone. The Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel App offers free audio-guided tours in various languages, providing exclusive access to meticulously curated details for each iconic masterpiece. From the stunning “The Creation of Adam” to the evocative “The Last Judgment,” users can immerse themselves in the rich history and profound artistry of these timeless works. Creators of the exhibition suggest downloading the app before heading out to the exhibit so that the fun can begin as soon as you enter the building.

When and Where

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is being showcased at Industry City’s 7/8 building on the ground floor, located at 900 Third Ave, Brooklyn, NY. The exhibition is open for visitors from Wednesday to Sunday, with extended hours on Fridays. Adult tickets are priced between $22 and $26, with discounted rates for seniors at $18.40, children (6-12) at $14.80, and students and military personnel at $18.40. For additional information on tickets, visit www.feverup.com.

This exhibition is now on display through January 5th.

