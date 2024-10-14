The Music Institute of Long Island
<p dir="ltr">Established in 1990, the Music Institute of Long Island (MILI) is a classical music school staffed by exceptional instructors from many of the most prestigious conservatories and graduate music schools in the United States and Europe. Long Island&rsquo;s foremost musical academies, its instrumental programs include violin, viola, cello, piano, flute, clarinet, saxophone and voice classes. MILI has been voted # 1 BEST MUSIC SCHOOL Consistently.&nbsp;</p>
<p dir="ltr">They teach the Traditional, Suzuki, and ABRSM methods. Students participate in All-National, All-Eastern, All-State, youth orchestras, and score highly in NYSSMA and Royal Academy Music Festivals. First prize winners of competitions earn solos at Carnegie Hall and with orchestras. MILI offers Fall/Spring semesters plus Summer Sessions. Semesters include 15-17 weeks of private lessons, solo recitals with a final GALA Concert featuring chamber music.</p>
<p dir="ltr"><strong>About the Directors: Carol &amp; Geri Kushner:</strong></p>
<p dir="ltr">The sisters are violinists, violists, chamber coaches &amp; performers. They believe in instilling the love of music, &nbsp;fostering proficiency, success, confidence &amp; believe all MILI students achieve success.</p>
<p dir="ltr">Degrees BM, MM (+), K-12 certifications, attended Manhattan School of Music, Queens College &amp; Stonybrook University.They have been adjunct professors at Syracuse University, Aaron Copland School of Music Pre-College &amp; Five Towns Colleges, Stonybrook University &amp; have taught in L.I. public schools.</p>
