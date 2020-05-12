Mending Your Kids’ Clothes (Easy and You’ll Save Money)

Now that our kids are in the thick of remote learning, you may have found yourself purchasing the most basic clothes they need. And why not? With kids not having to wear “the cool” outfit every day at school, this is an excellent opportunity to save a bit of money. This is were mending comes in. Mending is not only a lesson in frugality; it is good for the environment, with Americans being one of the main culprits of textile waste.
Dictionary.com defines the word mend as “to make (something broken, worn, torn, or otherwise damaged) whole, sound, or usable by repairing.”
If looking to compile together a kit of products and items that will help give your family’s wardrobe more longevity, especially while we are in quarantine, here are five tips for easy at-home mending.
Mending Your Kids’ Clothes
Mending Tape: Stitch Witchery Fusible Bonding Web
Fusible tape is an excellent no-sew technique for easy hemming repairs. From jeans to curtains that need a hem, Stitch Witchery Fusible Bonding Web works fast and can be thrown in the wash or dry cleaning. And don’t be wary of fixing your favorite blouse or dress — when done well, this tape is a clothing miracle. $2.67, amazon.com
Iron on Patches: Premium Quality Denim Iron on Jean Patches No-Sew Shades of Blue
Investing in simple or fun patches to cover up your kids’ holes is a crafty way to keep their wardrobe working throughout the year. Adding fabric durability such as a patch can buy up more wear time so they can grow out of the piece and maybe even pass it on to a younger sibling. $6.99, amazon.com
Fabric Glue: Aleene's Fabric Fusion Permanent Fabric Adhesive
If sewing is not your thing or you are looking for a more straightforward method to patch and hem mass amount of clothes, try fabric glue. Fabric glue, like the fusible tape, is another way to bond fabrics and trims together. No iron or sewing required. $5.88, amazon.com
Decorative Easy Sewing: Sashiko Stitch
A Sashiko Japenese stitch is basically a running stitch. This form of folk embroidery is a cool way to sew up a denim patch for jeans or use it as a way of embellishment around a patch on any clothing such as a sweater or dress. The Sashiko Stitch is a way to create something new and unique with a simple stitch from the tears and holes of your pieces. We love this tutorial for mending for jeans with this stitch and follow @miniaturerhino for Sashiko Stitching inspiration.
Image: @visiblemend @miniaturerhino
DIY Patches
In the theme of spending as little as possible by wearing clothes until they are truly worn out, patches are a fun method to extend clothing. Cut pieces in squares, circles, or heart shapes. Indeed you are the creative engineer in this. Try using fabric that will not be hard form, yet will provide a durable shield so the new piece can be worn seamlessly by your child many times over.