Make Your Child’s Summer A Work of Art!

Is your budding young artist looking to get creative this summer? Well parents, this isn’t your typical stick figure fridge drawing situation – this is Goose Grease’s Summer Workshop Series. The 2021 Summer Curriculum includes everything from Japanese wood prints to exploring the worlds of Narnia and The Hobbit through immersive, 3D art. The 6-week series is gaining momentum so quickly that owners Anna and Juan Donado are adding two more weeks of programming at the end of August.

Children who crave creative freedom will delight in the immersive nature of the projects, while also learning about history, culture and more. Not only do your little ones learn all about Folk Art – they’ll even make their own Folk Art book using collage, pop-outs, print-making and mixed media, focused on artists who helped shape Folk Art around the globe! Or your mini-New Yorkers can build their own mini-brownstone while learning about the history of the Harlem Renaissance. Along with each exciting art lesson at the Brooklyn studio, students have outdoor playtime each day and enjoy a packed lunch brought from home at the park. The unique nature of the programming is a nod to husband and wife team Juan and Anna’s artistic endeavors with Goose Grease wooden dolls carved by local artisans in Bogotá, Colombia then hand-painted in their Brooklyn-based workspace. Co-founder Anna Donado says, “It was an organic process that went from painting wooden miniatures to teaching how to paint them, then to eventually creating entire programs that accompany an educational lesson.”

The Goose Grease Summer Workshops enrich your young one’s mind like no other program, and your child will leave with much more than just another fridge drawing. If your little artists ages 5-12 are ready to have some fun this summer while gaining confidence in their work, their knowledge, and their kindness towards others, these workshops are made for you!

