Madeline’s Tea at the Carlyle Hotel Has Been Extended

After a smashing success of a holiday season celebrating the 15th Anniversary of Madeline’s Tea at The Carlyle, the tea has been extended into the winter and spring. One Saturday per month you can join the celebrated tea party.

Step inside Madeline’s Tea at The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, for a classic NYC tea filled with everything Madeline. Celebrating their 15th season, it’s an incredible opportunity to spend time with your loved ones in the famed Bemelmans Bar, which houses the only public surviving work of Ludwig Bemelmans, author and illustrator of the Madeline storybook series.

The beloved Madeline children’s books are brought to life by veteran storyteller, Tina deVaron, as she plays the piano and sings along with children and parents alike to tell the adventures of Madeline. Sophisticated tots and parents can enjoy the Madeline Tea complete with singing, dancing, a grand buffet, and of course, tea. Families will enjoy a variety of child-friendly buffet treats including chicken fingers, sliders, mini bagels, pastries, cupcakes, and more.

This winter and spring season, tea service will take place on Saturday, February 22, March 21, and April 18 at 11:00 am. A special Mom and Madeline Tea will be held Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 9 at 12:30 pm. All events are $75 per adult or child.

The Madeline’s Tea brings your favorite book and character to life and makes for a memorable and marvelous morning! And now you don’t have to wait until the next holiday season to join the fun!

For reservations, please visit ticketweb.com