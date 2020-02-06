Quantcast
Our NYC

Madeline's Tea at the Carlyle Hotel Has Been Extended

Madeline's Tea at The Carlyle Hotel

After a smashing success of a holiday season celebrating the 15th Anniversary of Madeline’s Tea at The Carlyle, the tea has been extended into the winter and spring. One Saturday per month you can join the celebrated tea party.

Step inside Madeline’s Tea at The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, for a classic NYC tea filled with everything Madeline. Celebrating their 15th season, it’s an incredible opportunity to spend time with your loved ones in the famed Bemelmans Bar, which houses the only public surviving work of Ludwig Bemelmans, author and illustrator of the Madeline storybook series

Madeline's Tea at the Carlyle Hotel

The beloved Madeline children’s books are brought to life by veteran storyteller, Tina deVaron, as she plays the piano and sings along with children and parents alike to tell the adventures of Madeline. Sophisticated tots and parents can enjoy the Madeline Tea complete with singing, dancing, a grand buffet, and of course, tea. Families will enjoy a variety of child-friendly buffet treats including chicken fingers, sliders, mini bagels, pastries, cupcakes, and more. 

This winter and spring season, tea service will take place on Saturday, February 22, March 21, and April 18 at 11:00 am. A special Mom and Madeline Tea will be held Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 9 at 12:30 pm. All events are $75 per adult or child. 

The Madeline’s Tea brings your favorite book and character to life and makes for a memorable and marvelous morning! And now you don’t have to wait until the next holiday season to join the fun! 

For reservations, please visit ticketweb.com

 

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is a freelance journalist based in New York City, who has been with New York Family since 2012. Jana dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but when she learned it was a fictitious role she naturally pursued a career in foreign policy. She spent nearly a decade in the Membership, Corporate, and International Department at the Council on Foreign Relations most recently as director of membership administration and relations. She paused her foreign policy career to pursue her passion for writing and is also active in philanthropic work.

