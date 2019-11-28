Photo by The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, Madeline’s Tea for Families at the Carlyle Hotel in New York

Madeline Tea at the Carlyle Hotel in New York!

Step inside Madeline’s Tea for families at the Carlyle Hotel for a classic NYC holiday tea experience, filled with everything Madeline. Sophisticated tots and parents can enjoy the Madeline Tea with piano music, singalongs, dancing, a grand buffet, and of course, tea. Celebrating their 15th season, it’s an incredible opportunity to spend time with your loved ones in the famed Bemelmans Bar, which houses the only public surviving work of Ludwig Bemelmans, author and illustrator of the Madeline storybook series.

Photo by The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Arrive at Bemelmans’ Bar, sit alongside the piano, and take in everything: a giant stuffed-doll Madeline sitting atop of the piano, a bountiful buffet for brunch surrounded by Madeline books, dolls, stickers, and tea sets (these Madeline items are for sale to keep the party going at home), and best of all a mural encompassing all of Bemelmans. The room transports you to the sights of New York City, including Belvedere Castle, the Conservatory Water, and Wollman Rink to name a few. You will also find the “twelve little girls in two straight lines,” if you look carefully since author/illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans, created the largest uncommissioned mural of its kind right here on these walls.

The mistress of ceremonies, Tina de Varon, really makes the tea extra special. She has been hosting the tea party for 15 years and is an expert on music, Madeline, and family fun. The kids line up alongside the piano to sing and dance along with her. It is delightful! Tina sang the most-requested songs of all time like Twinkle, Twinkle, Do Re Mi and improvised, interactive songs about the audience — like one about sisters wearing matching tutu dresses. She also takes song requests from the little ones throughout the tea. Tina saves the best for last, leading an operetta using the words to book Madeline for the grand finale. The beloved children’s book is brought to life by Tina, the veteran storyteller, as she plays the piano and sings along with children and parents alike to tell the adventures of Madeline.

There’s an expansive buffet brunch served that appeals to fine taste buds of all ages. There are pancakes, waffles, pigs in blankets, croissants, yogurt parfaits, and more to start and lots and lots of treats to finish. To finish the buffet, there are scrumptious dessert treats including Jell-O cups, chocolate opera cake, M&Ms, Swedish Fish, and gummy bears, oh my! Plus, there are Madeline cupcakes!

The Madeline’s Tea brought a favorite book and character to life and made for a memorable and marvelous morning!

When and How Long Is Each Seating?

The Madeline’s Tea began on Saturday, November 16th and continues every Saturday until December 28th and including Sunday, December 8th, 15th, and 22nd. There are two seatings lasting approximately two hours each, the first at 10:15 am and the second at 1:00 pm.

How Much Does it Cost?

The cost is $75 per person or child and is complimentary for infants. Tax and gratuity is not included. Pricing includes entertainment and buffet featuring assorted child-friendly items. Reservations can be made by visiting ticketweb.com.

Are you ready to have a tea-rrific time at Madeline’s Tea? Details can be found here: rosewoodhotels.com