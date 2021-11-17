Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade:Everything You Need to Know

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

With the holiday season just around the corner, there’s no better way to kick it off than with Macy’s 95th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 25 at 9 am. This wonderous tradition features incredible 50-foot balloons, floats, perfectly synchronized and orchestrated marching bands, and celebrities march through the city streets of New York in an awe-inspiring showcase of parade artistry.

Parade Route

As tradition, the parade begins on 77th Street and Central Park West and will continue on to Columbus Circle where it will travel to Central Park South to 6th Avenue and head downtown to 34th Street to Macy’s at Herald Square.

Where to Watch

This year, live spectators can enjoy 2.5 miles of an unobstructed parade viewing on Central Park West from 75th Street to 61st Street starting at 6 am as well as on 6th Avenue from West 59th Street to West 38th Street throughout the day.

Celebrity Line Up

This spectacular parade will feature performances from the vocal talents of Carrie Underwood, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelly Rowland, Andy Grammer, Jon Batiste, Chris Lane, Jordan Fisher, Darren Chris, Kim Petras, Jimmie Allen, K-pop girl group Aespa, classic rock band Foreigner, Zoe Wees, Tai Verde, an appearance from the cast of Peacock’s Girls5eva, and many more!

New Additions to the Thanksgiving Parade

Ten new balloons and floats will make their debut down this ceremonious route, including Ada from “Ada Twist, Scientist,” Grogu from “The Mandalorian,” the Colossal Wave of Wonder float representing Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Pikachu with friend Eevee from “Pokémon,” the Celebration Gator float representing the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and in their inaugural holiday debuts, Macy’s own Toni, the bandleader bear and Tiptoe, the reindeer will march and prance down the city streets alongside many more stupendous attractions.

For the first time ever, spectators will get a “bird’s eye” live feed of the parade’s events thanks to the streaming service Peacock from camera perched atop a larger-than-life peacock on their Birds of a Feather Stream Together float. The current and former hosts – Josh, Joe, and Steve – of the nostalgic Nickelodeon show “Blue’s Clues” will also appear with the titular pup, Blue to celebrate her upcoming movie and 25 years of leaving clues.

If you’d rather snuggle up indoors, you too can get in on the action this turkey day and watch the extravaganza from home, tune with millions of families to NBC at 9am-noon for a live broadcast hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker.

For more information on the parade, visit macys.com/parade.

Get the perfect turkey for Thanksgiving dinner by checking out Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Turkey in New York City 2021