Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the Long Island Nets dance teams during the 2025-26 season. The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, play their home games at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, giving families the chance to see the rising stars of professional basketball with the same excitement and on-court entertainment as NBA games. This August, local dancers will be given the opportunity to audition for the Long Island Nets Kids Dance Team, the Long Island Nets Dance Team, and as well as for the team mascot, Dale the Eagle.

The Long Island Nets Kids and Long Island Nets Dance Teams perform hip-hop, jazz, and contemporary style dances and represent the team at community events throughout Long Island. Criscia Long, Senior Director of Entertainment at BSE Global, will oversee these auditions.

Auditions will take place at the Yes We Can Community Center located in Westbury, NY. The Long Island Nets Kids Dance Team auditions will be Saturday, August 9, followed by Long Island Nets Dance Team auditions on Sunday, August 10.

The Long Island Nets Kids are led by Head Coach Christy Tolbert, who also serves as head coach of the New York Liberty’s Timeless Torches Dance Team, and Kristen Greto, former captain of The Brooklyn Nets Dance Team, The Brooklynettes, will return for her third season as Head Coach of the Long Island Nets Dance Team.

Registration for Long Island Nets Kids auditions begins at 10 am, and all dancers must arrive by 10:30 a.m. In order to participate, a parent or legal guardian must be present at registration to sign a participation waiver. Dancers must be between the ages of 6-16 with at least two years of dance training, be able to learn and perform choreography, and be available to attend rehearsals on Long Island once a week and select home games at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum during the season.

When asked what judges look for in the youth auditions, Criscia Long, Senior Director of Entertainment at BSE Global, told us, “Beyond two years of dance training, we’re looking for kids who bring a lot of personality and energy to their performance. We celebrate the qualities that make each performer unique, and this is a great opportunity for young dancers to show us what makes them special. These dancers will gain amazing experience as part of a professional dance group and confidence in their individual abilities.”

Registration for the Long Island Nets Dance Team begins at 11 am, and all dancers must arrive by 11:30 am. In order to audition, dancers must be at least 18 years old, able to learn and perform choreography, and be available to attend rehearsals on Long Island twice a week, and all home games at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum during the season.

Prior to auditions, the Long Island Nets will offer a dance workshop for children and a separate two-day Audition Prep Series for adults to get all potential performers ready for tryouts.

If interested in portraying the beloved Long Island Nets mascot, Dale the Eagle, performers must be at least 18 years old and submit an audition video before being invited to an in-person audition.

For more information on mascot auditions, the Long Island Nets Kids Dance Team and the Long Island Nets Dance Team auditions, as well as details on the upcoming workshops, visit https://longisland.gleague.nba.com/entertainment.

