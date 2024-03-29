Long Island Summer Camp for Preschoolers

Finding the right summer camps for preschoolers is something many parents start searching for right about now. Preschoolers are still too young for sleepaway camp, but at this age they are old enough for a true summer camp experience.

Like ‘big kid’ camps , there are eclectic camps for this age group that keep the kids active, entertained as well as help with their independence and social skills while preventing the summer slide of all they learned during the school year.

If you are looking for a summer camp for your little one, we have camps worth checking out on Long Island. Happy Summer!

Camp ‘R’ Us

Locations in Baldwin, Bellmore, Deer Park, East Rockaway, Farmingdale, Hicksville, Melville, St. James, Syosset, Valley Stream, and Williston Park

campsrus.org

516-935-CAMP (2267)

At Camps ‘R’ Us, the Tiny Tots® program blends summer camp excitement with preschool education for children ages 3-5. This unique experience includes classroom time with activities like learning centers, circle-time, and storytime, guided by certified teachers. It focuses on enhancing fine and gross motor skills through a well-rounded curriculum.

Beyond the classroom, children enjoy classic camp activities such as arts and crafts, games, sports, dance, water play, and outdoor exploration. The aim is to combine fun with learning in a nurturing and safe environment, ensuring kids love every moment. Camps ‘R’ Us is dedicated to providing an enriching experience where children can thrive, have fun, and grow during their summer camp adventure.

Oasis Day Camp LIU Post

720 Northern Blvd Brookville NY 10591

oasischildren.com/liu-post

[email protected]

Oasis Day Camp LIU Post is located on over 350 acres of lush green spaces and shady outdoor meadow as well as amazing athletic facilities. The campus also boasts indoor air-conditioned classrooms, a lunchroom, a gym and theater, music and computer rooms, as well as a salt-water pool! Programs for ages 3-15 are sure to interest any child with fun, safety, and family-like care in everything we do.

YMCA Summer Day Camp

121 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove, NY 11542

855-2YMCALI

[email protected]

ymcali.org/camp

Make a Splash this Summer with the YMCA Summer Day Camp! Specialized kiddie camp program for ages 3-5 is designed to provide both physical growth and socialization through fun-filled early childhood activities. Experienced staff design camp days that balance the physical and creative with both structured and imaginative play. Campers enjoy swim lessons, arts & crafts, sports fitness, STEAM activities, outdoor play, water activities, special events and more! All indoor activities are held in the comfort of air-conditioned facilities. *Child must be potty-trained. Please follow up with a specific camp for further information. Two-week camp sessions run July 1-Aug. 23. Camp locations in Bay Shore, East Hampton, Glen Cove, Huntington, and Patchogue. Visit ymcali.org/camp to register.