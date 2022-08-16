10 Long Island Play Spaces in Perfect for Kids with Special Needs

If one thing’s for certain, it’s that kids love to get out and play in places where they are free to be themselves. Below is a list of play spaces where kids of all abilities are welcome. Each Long Island playground mentioned in this article will provide your child with a stimulating experience!

Bay Park – East Rockaway

198 First Avenue, East Rockaway, NY 11518

516 – 571 – 7245

Located in the southwest corner of Nassau County, Bay Park is perfect for your little ones! Enjoy the multiple play structures and spray park that this park has to offer. One of the play structures features wheelchair accessible ramps. The spray park also has no lips or barriers surrounding it, making it easier for those with limited mobility to join in on the fun.

Sensory Beans – Wantagh

3309 Merrick Rd, Wantagh, NY 11793

516 – 308 – 1462

If you’re looking to escape the heat, rain, or snow, take your kids to Sensory Beans in Wantagh for a fun outing! This indoor playground is great for all ages and caters towards children of all needs and abilities. On their website it states, “Children are free to learn about their world in a self directed experience and no child is judged or made to feel inadequate.” When you’re at Sensory Beans, your kids can slide down slides and crawl through tunnels all day long.

Children’s Museum of the East End – Bridgehampton

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

631 – 537 – 8250

There’s always something for your kids to do at the Children’s Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton! Let your child navigate through a pirate ship, firetruck, grocery store and more. There are sensory experiences all around both inside and outside. Just make sure to make a reservation prior to visiting!

Planting Fields Sensory Garden – Oyster Bay

1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay, NY 11771

516 – 922 – 9210

Enjoy some fresh air and sensory play all in one when you visit Planting Fields Sensory Garden. This garden is open daily and accessible to those of all abilities. You and your kids will love the colorful flowers and peaceful atmosphere.

Long Island Children’s Museum – Garden City

11 Davis Ave, Garden City, NY 11530

516 – 224 – 5800

The Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City features a sensory room in addition to over ten other interactive exhibits. This museum is committed to serving those with disabilities, providing assistive devices like soundproof headphones, weighted lap-pads and fidget items. To read more about the museum’s accessibility and inclusion resources, click here!

Planet Play – Bellmore

418 Bedford Ave, Bellmore, NY 11710

516 – 447 – 2686

Planet Play in Bellmore is one of the best places to go for an awesome day with your kids! Come on out to Sensitive Space Playtime for two hours of sensory fun alongside experienced staff members. During Sensitive Space Playtime, lights are dimmed, sound is reduced and your kids can climb through Planet Play’s 700 square foot jungle gym or bounce on their inflatable!

Haypath Park – Old Bethpage

240 Haypath Rd, Old Bethpage, NY 11804

Haypath Inclusive Playground at Haypath Park is filled with engaging, accommodating equipment in an open setting. Some of this playground’s features include play puzzles and a musical instrument themed area. All of the sensory equipment in this playground has been built low enough that someone unable to walk can still join in on the fun. To read more about Haypath Park’s accessibility, check out the article here!

Safari Adventure – Riverhead

1074 Pulaski St, Riverhead, NY 11901

631 – 727 – 4386

Safari Adventure in Riverhead is known for being an exciting amusement center with arcade games, slides, an obstacle course and more. I’m here to tell you that this attraction also has a sensory calming spa for your little ones to take advantage of. The sensory calming spa at Safari Adventure consists of calming music, dimmed LED lights, weighted blankets, a Lego table, a train table and more!

Rocketship Park – Port Jefferson

34 Roessner, Port Jefferson, NY 11777

631 – 418 – 6699

Turn gears, play musical instruments and navigate a maze aboard a pirate ship when you come to Rocketship Park! In addition to this, your kids can slide down tall slides on a large rocket ship themed playset. While your kids play at this fenced in park, you’re able to enjoy some pretty spectacular views of Port Jefferson!

Tanner Park – Copiague

400 Baylawn Ave, Copiague, NY 11726

631 – 893 – 2100

There’s something for everyone at Tanner Park in Copiague! This playground offers a large rope climbing structure, swings and spray park. This entire park is also wheelchair accessible! Your kids will absolutely love the interactive features along the accessible ramps as well.