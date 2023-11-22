Long Island Tree Lightings 2023

Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings on Long Island and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family.

Psst… Looking for more holiday fun? Check out these Chirstmas tree and menorah lightings on Staten Island!

Nassau County

The Milleridge Inn, 585 North Broadway, Jericho

Friday, Nov. 24, 6 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Milleridge Village for their Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, where their world-famous carolers will take center stage for this memorable night. The snow sisters will perform, and be on the lookout for The Grinch, as he may make a special appearance.

Baldwin Historical Society, 1980 Grand Ave., Baldwin

Friday, Dec. 3, 3:30 pm

All ages

Free

Come out for the tree lighting with pony rides, free refreshments, live performances, and a visit from Santa on a firetruck!

Merrick Gazebo, Merrick Ave. and Broadcast Plaza, Merrick

Friday, Dec. 3, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the winter holidays with the lighting of the Christmas Tree and Hanukkah Menorah! Refreshments will be served.

Williston Park Village Hall, 494 Willis Avenue, Williston Park

Friday, Dec. 3, 6:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Village of Williston Park for their Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring St. Aidan’s Christmas Choir directed by Reagan Stone, Christmas Carols sung by Scouts and neighbors, and Santa arrives by fire truck! Hot chocolate and candy canes will be served.

Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park, 1395 Planting Fields Road, Oyster Bay

Friday, Dec. 8, 6 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Carolers kick off the holiday festivities singing on the south side of the Camelia Greenhouse, then Santa Claus arrives to light the holiday tree.

Patrons can view the first floor of Coe Hall’s exquisite interior and enjoy the view of the spectacular poinsettia display in the main greenhouse and meet Santa in the Hay Barn or enjoy refreshments in the café.

Suffolk County

Brookhaven Town Tree Lighting

Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville

Friday, Dec. 1, 6 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Start the holiday season off at the Town of Brookhaven’s Annual Tree Lighting with costumed characters, complimentary candy canes and hot chocolate, musical entertainment, and a special appearance by Santa Claus- who will arrive by helicopter, and then assist with the countdown to light the tree.

Riverhead Town Square, East Main Street, Downtown Riverhead

Saturday, Dec. 2, 1:30 – 5:30 pm

All ages

Free

Enjoy an afternoon of fun leading up to the Riverhead Tree Lighting! There will be a Pet Parade (1:30pm), Goat on a Boat Puppet Show & Holiday Craft for the Kids (3:30pm), and live performances by EEDA and Harvest Gospel leading up to the lighting of the tree (5pm).

Oakdale Long Island Railroad Station Park, 38 Montauk Blvd., Oakdale

Saturday, Dec. 2, 3 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate this joyous season with the tree lighting, Christmas music sung in 4-part a cappella harmony, hot cocoa & cookies, and a visit from Santa!

Belmont Lake State Park, 625 Belmont Road, North Babylon

Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 pm

All ages

Free

Be there for the annual lighting of the tree by Santa on the front lawn of the Headquarters Building in Babylon. There will be live holiday music and an ice sculptor, juggler, refreshments and fireworks. The public can also visit with Santa inside the lobby of the Headquarters Building.

The Shoppes at East Wind, 440 Montauk Highway, Great River

Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 – 8 pm

All ages

Free

Come out for this 7th Annual Tree Lighting! Stop by to put a letter in Santa’s mailbox, enjoy live DJ entertainment with LI Sound Entertainment and dance number by All Star Dance Academy, Ride Rudolph on the Carousel and more holiday fun including holiday shopping.

Santa arrives on a Wading River Fire Department Fire Truck at 6pm to light the tree. Bring a new unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots and the US Marines and bring your camera to take a free photo with Santa.

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Saturday, Dec. 2, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Free admission; $10 suggested donation per family

Be there when Santa Claus lights the Hatchery’s Christmas Tree!

Orient Beach State Park, 40000 Main Road, Orient

Saturday, Dec. 2, 6:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join the community in lighting the tree at this annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Orient Beach State Park. The tree is lit by Santa and then he will be available for pictures afterwards. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

In the spirit of the season the Park will be collecting winter coats and non-perishable food items for families in need.

Raynor Park, 174 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma

Sunday, Dec. 3, 1 – 3:30 pm

All ages

Free

Join the Ronkonkoma Chamber for their annual Christmas tree lighting. Santa will arrive by fire truck led by the Islip Horseman Association! Free visits with Santa are included. Enjoy live entertainment by the Cherokee Street and Nokomis Elementary School Choruses and a FREE raffle.

Greenland Landscape and Nursery, 292 Town Line Road, Commack

Sunday, Dec. 3, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Welcome the Holidays with Greenland Nursery at their 8th Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Santa Claus will be making a special appearance and will be camera ready. Hot Cocoa will be served to warm up the evening.

There will also be raffles and Christmas music. Greenland Nursery kindly asks visitors to bring an unwrapped toy for the children in need.

Deepwells Farm Historical Society, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James

Saturday, Dec. 9, 4 pm

All ages

Free

Come kick off the season with friends and neighbors with the lighting of the town tree. There will be kids crafts inside the mansion, great entertainment in the big tent on the front lawn, hot cocoa, cookies and of course a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus!

Santa will be on the porch listening to all the wishes of all the little boys and girls! And no need to worry as a professional photographer will be there to capture the moment- free photos will be available for download.