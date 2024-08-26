Long Island Family Day at the Cradle of Aviation Museum

Long Island Family Day at the Cradle of Aviation Museum

Long Island Family Day is a fun and educational Back to School event that brings together families of all backgrounds to meet new resources while having fun. With a variety of vendors, exhibitions, and activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Learn about and meet after-school programs, schools & educational resources, parties, family entertainment, and activities. Long Island Family Day offers a unique opportunity to connect to local resources in the community and discover new ideas for enhancing family life.

Whether you are new to parenting, a grandparent, or just looking for a fun day out with the kids, the Long Island Family Day is the perfect place to be. Event entertainment includes a bounce house, face painters, photo booth, arts & crafts and more. Join us for a day of fun, learning, and making memories that will last a lifetime!

Sunday, September 22nd • 12-3pm

Cradle of Aviation Museum • Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City