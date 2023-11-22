Long Island Chanukah Events 2023

We have all the Chanukah Events and Menorah Lightings in New York that are near, in and around New York City for families to enjoy this holiday season.

Psst… Looking for more holiday events? Check out Christmas Tree and Menorah Lightings in Staten Island!

Nassau County

Home Depot Syosset, 111 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset

Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 – 11 am

All ages

$7

RSVP online

Make your own dreidel game! There will also be doughnuts and Chanukah gelt.

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City

Sunday, Dec. 3, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $17; $16 seniors 65 and older.

Get ready for Hanukkah by learning all about dreidels. Discover the game’s history and rules, and decorate your own dreidel to take home.

Merrick Gazebo, Merrick Ave. and Broadcast Plaza, Merrick

Sunday, Dec. 3, 5 – 7 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the winter holidays with the lighting of the Christmas Tree and Hanukkah Menorah!

North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road, Port Washington

Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:45 – 6:45 pm

All ages

$25 per vehicle

Pre-registration required

Start your Chanukah off with a menorah lighting, Giant LED Walls, fireworks, and a concert starring the Maccabeats.

Merrick Gazebo, Merrick Ave. and Broadcast Plaza, Merrick

Thursday. Dec. 7, 6 pm

All ages

Free; $18 suggested donation per family

RSVP requested

Unite through light at this Chanukah Menorah lighting. There will be hot latkes, balloon twisting, delicious doughnuts, live DJ, dancing, performance by CHS students, meet Dreidleman and more!

Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream

Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 – 9 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate The Festival of Lights with a Chanukah Concert and Menorah Lighting. Musical Performance featuring Aryeh Kunstler.

North Shore Synagogue, 83 Muttontown Eastwoods Road, Syosset

Sunday, Dec. 10, 10:30 am

All ages

$15; $12 members

Enjoy a spectacular magic show and the lighting of the Menorah with Rabbi Shalhevet, Cantor Hevenstone, and Student Rabbi Jesse.

Suffolk County

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor

Sunday, Dec. 3, 1 – 2 pm

All ages

$16 Participant (Accompanying visitors pay regular admission at the door) ​$5 Member Participant.

Explore the importance of oil through the ages, from whale oil to olive oil! Compare historic oil lanterns in the museum’s collection, and get creative designing a tiled mosaic menorah to light up your home this holiday!

Huntington Village Winter Wonderland, Main and Wall Streets, Huntington

Thursday, Dec. 7, 5 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a fire show by The Amazing Keith Leaf! Plus, music, chocolate gelt, balloons, and a live Jewish concert with Toby Tobias.

Raynor Park, 174 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma

Thursday, Dec. 7, 7 – 9 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a Menorah Lighting at Raynor Park.

Jericho Jewish Center, 430 North Broadway, Jericho

Monday, Dec. 11, 6 – 9 pm

All ages

$18 per person; $54 family rate

This Chanukah party features a menorah lighting, pizza, live music, latkes, donuts, and chocolate gelt, and more.

Chabad of Mid-Suffolk, 318 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack

Sunday, Dec. 10, 6 pm

All ages

Free

Register your car in advance if you would like to participate.

Menorah Parade begins at Chabad of Mid-Suffolk and concludes with a Grand Menorah Lighting at The Chai Center. Donuts, Latkes, Hot Apple Cider & Chanukah Swag!