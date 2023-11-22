Long Island Chanukah Events 2023
We have all the Chanukah Events and Menorah Lightings in New York that are near, in and around New York City for families to enjoy this holiday season.
Nassau County
MiYaD @ Home Depot Chanukah Event
Home Depot Syosset, 111 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset
Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 – 11 am
All ages
$7
RSVP online
Make your own dreidel game! There will also be doughnuts and Chanukah gelt.
Happy Hanukkah
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Ave., Garden City
Sunday, Dec. 3, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $17; $16 seniors 65 and older.
Get ready for Hanukkah by learning all about dreidels. Discover the game’s history and rules, and decorate your own dreidel to take home.
Christmas Tree & Menorah Lighting
Merrick Gazebo, Merrick Ave. and Broadcast Plaza, Merrick
Sunday, Dec. 3, 5 – 7 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the winter holidays with the lighting of the Christmas Tree and Hanukkah Menorah!
Menorah Lighting Celebration
North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 West Shore Road, Port Washington
Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:45 – 6:45 pm
All ages
$25 per vehicle
Pre-registration required
Start your Chanukah off with a menorah lighting, Giant LED Walls, fireworks, and a concert starring the Maccabeats.
Grand Menorah Lighting
Merrick Gazebo, Merrick Ave. and Broadcast Plaza, Merrick
Thursday. Dec. 7, 6 pm
All ages
Free; $18 suggested donation per family
RSVP requested
Unite through light at this Chanukah Menorah lighting. There will be hot latkes, balloon twisting, delicious doughnuts, live DJ, dancing, performance by CHS students, meet Dreidleman and more!
Chanukah Concert and Menorah Lighting
Green Acres Mall, 2034 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream
Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 – 9 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate The Festival of Lights with a Chanukah Concert and Menorah Lighting. Musical Performance featuring Aryeh Kunstler.
Chanukah Magic Show
North Shore Synagogue, 83 Muttontown Eastwoods Road, Syosset
Sunday, Dec. 10, 10:30 am
All ages
$15; $12 members
Enjoy a spectacular magic show and the lighting of the Menorah with Rabbi Shalhevet, Cantor Hevenstone, and Student Rabbi Jesse.
Suffolk County
Menorah Workshop
The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor
Sunday, Dec. 3, 1 – 2 pm
All ages
$16 Participant (Accompanying visitors pay regular admission at the door) $5 Member Participant.
Explore the importance of oil through the ages, from whale oil to olive oil! Compare historic oil lanterns in the museum’s collection, and get creative designing a tiled mosaic menorah to light up your home this holiday!
Chanukah 2023 Grand Menorah Lighting
Huntington Village Winter Wonderland, Main and Wall Streets, Huntington
Thursday, Dec. 7, 5 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a fire show by The Amazing Keith Leaf! Plus, music, chocolate gelt, balloons, and a live Jewish concert with Toby Tobias.
Menorah Lighting
Raynor Park, 174 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma
Thursday, Dec. 7, 7 – 9 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a Menorah Lighting at Raynor Park.
Jericho Community Hanukkah Party
Jericho Jewish Center, 430 North Broadway, Jericho
Monday, Dec. 11, 6 – 9 pm
All ages
$18 per person; $54 family rate
This Chanukah party features a menorah lighting, pizza, live music, latkes, donuts, and chocolate gelt, and more.
Menorah Car Parade
Chabad of Mid-Suffolk, 318 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack
Sunday, Dec. 10, 6 pm
All ages
Free
Register your car in advance if you would like to participate.
Menorah Parade begins at Chabad of Mid-Suffolk and concludes with a Grand Menorah Lighting at The Chai Center. Donuts, Latkes, Hot Apple Cider & Chanukah Swag!