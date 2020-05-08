Last Minute *FREE* Mother’s Day E-Cards

We all know that social distancing during this COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we celebrate Mother’s Day this year. Although many floral shops are open and delivering (whoosh) for this special day, restaurants are closed, and most stores are only online. Luckily, we have five great cards you can email or print out for the kids for all the moms in your lives. We may be living in a trying time, but if this has taught us anything, it is to cherish the ones we love. Happy Mother’s Day, now send that card!
-
Paperless Post
Paperless Post is always a favorite, for they are well designed and mirror an actual card. The giver can customize to add warmth to the design – making it even more special for mom. Make sure to check the box “free” for the cards available at no cost.
-
Louis Vuitton
Email your mom a little bit of Louis Vuitton with these free cards that LV has made available to all during this pandemic. There are 27 patches and GIFs allowing you to design as little or go full-on style with fun logos and signature hearts. #WELVMOMS
-
Someecards (Memes)
If your mom enjoys a bit of a wicked humorous card, then definitely go ahead and send her a meme that will provide a good laugh on a day where many of us our apart. Email, tweet, or simple text- Someecards allow the sender various methods of sending these fun cards.
-
1-800 Flowers.com
1-800-flowers.com has nineteen free cards to choose from for mom. With so many to pick from you can send all the moms in your life a sweet card on what has been a trying time for all.
-
Lilly Pulitzer
Since some of us may be our kids’ remote teacher this year, we might also be in charge of our own Mother’s Day (uh huh ) then why not task them with a craft project. Simply print out one of these free cards and have them draw something pretty (and chic) for you this Mother’s Day.