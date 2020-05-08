Last Minute *FREE* Mother’s Day E-Cards

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

We all know that social distancing during this COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we celebrate Mother’s Day this year. Although many floral shops are open and delivering (whoosh) for this special day, restaurants are closed, and most stores are only online. Luckily, we have five great cards you can email or print out for the kids for all the moms in your lives. We may be living in a trying time, but if this has taught us anything, it is to cherish the ones we love. Happy Mother’s Day, now send that card!

