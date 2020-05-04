The Best New York City Restaurants Offering Mother’s Day Brunch Pick-Up and Delivery

Although we won’t be able to make reservations at our favorite spots for Mother’s Day brunch on May 10, these ten New York City restaurants and cafes are offering great options for Mother’s Day brunch pick-up and delivery. Treat Mom to take-out and have a cozy morning in, or pack it as a picnic and enjoy a day in the park!
Psst…If looking for a gift for mom, check out The Best Mother’s Day Gifts Under $25
Mother’s Day Brunch Pick-Up and Delivery
-
Chez les Frenchies
Chez les Frenchies is a French cafe and bakery on the Upper East Side offering pastries, cakes, crepes, tartines, sandwiches and Malongo coffee. Orders for pick-up or delivery can be placed over the phone, on Facebook Messenger, through Instagram direct messages (@chezlesfrenchies) or on Seamless! Chez les Frenchies is open from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm, and delivery is free!
For Mother’s Day, try their new French Brunch Box for Two, which includes two fresh-baked croissants, two La Fermiere yogurts, fresh fruit, homemade granola and a Michel Cluizel chocolate bar for $35. They also deliver ready-to-fill homemade crepes or sweet and savory ready-to-eat options.
-
Golden Diner
Golden Diner, an Asian diner located underneath the Manhattan Bridge in Chinatown, specializes in serving classic New York diner dishes that have been influenced by the neighborhood. They’re open for delivery and pickup from 10 am to 10 pm Tuesdays through Sundays, including Mother’s Day. Call the restaurant to place an order for pick-up, or order directly on their website for delivery.
For Mother’s Day Brunch, Golden Diner recommends the honey butter pancakes and Chef’s Special Monte Cristo for a classic sweet and savory combination. (A fun hack for sweet and savory in one is ordering the pancakes with a side of chicken cutlet with the syrup on the side!)
-
Pies 'n' Thighs
Pies ‘n’ Thighs, a southern-style Williamsburg restaurant, will be open to pick-up and delivery from 11 am to 10 pm on Mother’s Day. They offer a huge selection of homemade pies, donuts and breakfast options. Try their chicken and waffles or their homemade biscuits and gravy (they have a vegetarian version as well)! When you order directly from their website, delivery is free. Pies ‘n’ Thighs’ website also makes it easy to donate their signature chicken buckets to local hospitals.
Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion for butter pecan donuts and a comfort food brunch! It’s also a great time to ship a pie to your mom, which Pies ‘n’ Thighs also does through their online store.
-
Breads Bakery
Breads Bakery, with locations in Union Square, Lincoln Center and Bryant Park, is dedicated to producing artisanal, handmade breads using traditional baking techniques. For Mother’s Day, they’re offering a Dozen Roselach and Chocolate Babka for $54.95 or a Dozen Roselach, Dozen Rugelach, Chocolate Babka and Cinnamon Babka for $79.95. These items are available for nationwide shipping on their website, for local pick-up at their Manhattan locations and for delivery via Caviar and Postmates!
Additionally, it’s Cheesecake May at Breads Bakery, meaning they’re bringing back their beloved Cheesecake Babka for the month! Throughout May, their Cheesecake Babka can be found for $14.95 at their Union Square and Lincoln Center locations, or it can be delivered to you via Caviar and Postmates.
-
Katz's Delicatessen
The iconic Lower East Side deli, Katz’s, has been serving traditional Jewish deli fare for over 132 years. For Mother’s Day, they’re offering a Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed package for $90. Katz’s will ship the gift anywhere in the US, or you can order for pick-up or delivery through their website.
The package includes a half-dozen authentic New York bagels, one pound of premium Nova Lox and another pound of plain cream cheese — enough to feed the whole family! Also included are a Katz tote bag, Katz’s signature coffee mug and a limited edition nightshirt (in pink or blue)! It’s a cozy way for mom to enjoy her favorite New York deli from the comfort of home.
-
Win Son Bakery
Win Son Bakery, in East Williamsburg, is a neighborhood spot that offers twists on Taiwanese classics for brunch and dinner. Their current limited menu includes their top-selling bacon, egg and cheese scallion pancake, their millet mochi donut, custard toast and more!
The bakery will be open from 10 am to 2 pm on Mother’s Day for pick-up or for delivery via Caviar.
-
Golda
Golda is a Brooklyn restaurant best known for its warm vibes, creative pastries and delicious Cali-meets-Middle Eastern menu. They’re currently offering top menu items (as well as all-day brunch plates!) for delivery on GrubHub, starting at 9 am. Feel free to call them directly to order pick-up from their Bed Stuy location.
For Mother’s Day, try their Breakfast-for-Two special, their Babka French Toast with cashew butter, cardamon apples and spiced cream, or their Signature Egg Sandwich, featuring Muhumarra, kashkaval, dill and sumac’d onion.
-
The Butcher's Daughter
The Butcher’s Daughter, a plant-based juice bar and cafe with locations in Brooklyn, West Village, Venice and Nolita, will be open for Mother’s Day pick-up and delivery. Their abbreviated all-day menu includes rice flour pancakes, classic avocado toast, coconut yogurt with granola and more, as well as 20+ wellness lattes, juices and smoothies!
Starting at 9 am, you can order online through one of their delivery platforms, or call or email them directly.
-
Reunion
The Williamsburg restaurant, whose comfort food is “a love letter to Tel Aviv,” is open at 7 am every day, including Mother’s Day. Order pick-up directly from their website or order delivery through Caviar, Seamless or Grubhub.
For brunch, try their Jaffa Laffa Spring Omelet, Israeli Bagel with Lox and Yemenite Pancake. They’re also offering a new Jerusalem Breakfast, which features a warm Jerusalem bagel, sunny-side-up eggs, Labneh, Zaatar and a small Fatoush salad. Reunion is also happy to send a homemade Mimosa or Bloody Mary along with your meal!
-
Fabrique Bakery
Fabrique began in Stockholm, Sweden before expanding to London and New York. Their New York bakery, located in the Meatpacking District, is currently offering free delivery on Seamless as well as curbside pick-up! They open bright and early at 7 am.
Fabrique’s top-selling items, their warm and gooey Cardamon Buns and Cinnamon Buns, are a perfect treat for Mother’s Day brunch.