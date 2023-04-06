Last Minute Easter Basket Gifts for Every Budget

Hip, hop, hooray! Easter is just days away and we found the perfect last minute gifts for ‘every bunny’ to have the best basket for every budget. Here are some of our Easter favorites to build that basket and keep kids ‘hoppy’ like a bunny.

$5 and Under

These Mini Care Bears come in pastel Easter colors and are in an adorable micro size! Choose Cheer Bear, Grumpy Bear, Good Luck Bear, Harmony Bear, and Laugh-a-Lot Bear.

Kids will love that they are cute and colorful and that each bear comes with their own unique look and sweet expression and parents will love that they are perfectly sized for on-the-go play! $3.97

Lush has fun Easter-themed bath bombs and bubble bars this hoppy holiday. Kids will love to bathe in pink and blue, cotton candy-scented waters with the bestselling Easter Flamingo Egg Bath Bomb.

Kids can also indulge in a sweet, Golden Egg Bath Bomb Melt with uplifting oils, shimmer and skin-softening cocoa butter.

Celebrate the joys of spring with the giant, bunny shaped Ostara Bath Bomb, or relax under mountains of fluffy, fruity-floral bubbles with Easter bubble bar Henny Pennyor enjoy the Baby Rainbow Carrots Reusable Bubble Bar, a fresh and fruity carrot for multiple bubbling baths. Starting at $4.50

Crazy Aaron’s Mini Speckled Egg Putty is hatching just in time to land in Easter baskets! Kids will love playing with the creamy white putty with shimmering copper flecks and making it into an egg that glows in the dark with the low Charger to see aqua speckled glow in the dark.

Kids will also love the Tweet Tweet marshmallow scented, fluffy sparkling yellow putty that is perfect for making Easter chicks and flowers and more.

Parents will love that Thinking Putty is non-toxic, won’t dry out, and won’t leave a sticky or slippery residue on your fingers, so it’s great for stretching, molding, bouncing, tearing, popping and playing for kids of all ages. Starting at $4

$10 and Under

Here’s an Easter basket must-have that is sweet as sugar. Kids will love to open the blind pack to reveal one of ten doll-sized pretend sweets like cookies and milk and pie a la mode.

The mystery and unveiling is half the fun and the sweet surprise is the other: a dessert accessory for their doll! Kids and dolls can have an Easter treat and eat it, too! $10

Pokémon fans will love finding this in their Easter basket! Kids can build the power that’s inside with Morpeko, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Chewtle, and Skwovet.

Kids will love that each building set comes with one buildable and poseable figure and its own Poké Ball with prongs for figure display. Parents will love that they can choose a favorite or build every character in the series. $8.99

L.O.L. Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Peeps

These sweeties are timed perfectly for Easter! Tough Chick and Cute Bunny are ready for the fiercest Spring ever with their unique style and shimmering, sparkly details that match your favorite Peeps treats.

Each L.O.L. Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Peeps doll includes 7 surprises to unwrap for unlimited seasonal fun. Kids will love seeing their favorite Easter sweets themed dolls and parents will love the pretend play that’s sweet as can be.

The dolls come in blind packaging that peel back in layers to reveal the cute candy-themed dolls so the joy of finding these gems in an Easter egg hunt continues with their unboxing. $9.99

The Easter Chick is the fun bubble popping fidget toy but done especially for Easter with an adorable hatching chick! Kids will love the sweet Easter editions of their favorite fidgets and parents will love that they provide hours of fidgety fun and are a great way to reduce stress and keep little hands busy.

There’s also fun Easter Edition Pop Rockers, Plush Water Wigglers, Beadie Buddies, and more Easter themed fidget and sensory toys! $9

$15 and Under

There are two 1:64 scale Hot Wheels Color Reveal cars covered in special Color Reveal coating.

For the initial reveal, fill the drum with water and swirl each car in it until the water changes color, then pull the car out to reveal its sweet deco. To change its appearance again, fill the drum with icy cold water and dunk it in for yet another awesome transformation!

Change it back by dunking it in very warm water! Kids will love to alternate between very warm or icy cold water to repeat the color shift. Parents will love that the barrel drum serves as a Hot Wheels dunk tank, and it’s also perfect for storage! $11.99

Squishville Mystery Egg is an amazingly fun egg to find on the Easter egg hunt or inside a basket. This adorably squishy assortment features everyone’s favorite Squishmallows plush characters in a mini 2-inch size.

These mystery mini-Squishmallows plush toys come with a fashion accessory they squeeze into. Kids will love to mix and match fashions with every Mini-Squishmallow plush. $15

Kids will love Easter imaginary play time with the Polly Pocket Flip & Find Bunny Compact. It opens traditionally to reveal a cozy bunny house with a cute front door that opens.

For an additional play surface, flip and rotate the compact bottom for added versatility. Parents will love that the compact includes a micro-Polly doll with 5 movable joints for pose and play action and one bunny figure. $10.97

$20 and Under

Elea the Grey Lamb from The Floral Squad is for kids of all ages and comes in a variety of sizes. This little lamb is a wonderful Easter gift since kids love the ultra-soft feel and whimsical design.

Kids love to cuddle and collect Squishmallows and parents will love that each squishy plush has its own lovable personality just like their little loved one. Elea and all Squishmallows bring joy and a wonderful sense of adventure and companionship to fans everywhere! $16.98

Get up close with the huggable Star Wars The Mandalorian Seasonal Spring Holiday Easter Grogu. This Easter Star Wars fans can celebrate springtime as they play with Grogu plush, the beloved “The Child” character from the popular series The Mandalorian.

Kids will love that it is designed with fun-to-touch fabrics and he is ready to celebrate the Spring season with his joyful festive themed sweater. Play out cute moments or cuddle up for snuggly ones. Parents will love that the soft doll makes a great gift for fans and collectors. $15.99

Bring home Hatchimals this Easter and instantly collect six adorable Bunny Bakers siblings this Easter. Filled with pastel printed surprise eggs, this basket is bursting with springtime fun.

Kids will love to fold down the ombré gold and pink handle and get a peek inside the Easter basket to find four baby bunny Hatchimals in-egg and two big bunny characters ready to play. Parents will love that kids can also use the Family Spring Basket for play and display. $15.25

$25 and Under

My Fuzzy Friends: The Snuggling Bunny is a cute, wearable interactive pet bunny that really nuzzles – just like a real baby animal!

Parents will love that four touch points give different responses, and multi-color LEDs in each cheek communicates the bunny’s feelings. Kids will love the 50+ unique sounds, including laughter, burping, drinking, and more for the most realistic interactions. $24.99

This gift takes everyone’s Easter classic character into sweet plush form! Peter Rabbit is a mischievous young hero on the run from Mr. McGregor in Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Peter Rabbit.

Kids and parents alike will love that this 11-inch super soft, deluxe Peter Rabbit plush features Peter’s signature blue coat, three baby chicks in his arms as well as accurate details drawn from the original illustrations. $24.87

$40 and Under

Glam up this Easter! Blinger is the Styling Tool that allows kids of all ages to effortlessly add sparkle and glam to their hair, clothes, stationary, and accessories (or Easter baskets) without heat, electricity or harmful glues.

Kids will love to get their Easter bling on with bling in everyone’s favorite Easter colors! The Glam Collection is a fashionista’s dream complete with a Glam Styling tool and 225 colorful rhinestones that allow kids to add all the BLING they want to take their glam status to the next level! $39.99

Sesame Street Dino Stomp Elmo plushie features everyone’s favorite, Elmo, dressed in head-to-toe pastel mint-green in a cuddly dinosaur costume. Watch out Easter Bunny because here comes Elmo the Easter Dinosaur!

He celebrates kids’ interest in dinosaurs and engages in pretend play. Kids will love that Elmo sings, moves his arms, and stomps along to the “If You’re Happy and You Know It” song. $29.99