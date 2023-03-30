Easter Events for Families NYC 2023
Easter falls on April 9 this year, which means you have a lot of time leading up to the holiday to celebrate. Here in NYC, there are many Easter events and activities that families can attend, such as egg hunts, crafting events, and brunches with the Easter Bunny, that are sure to get all ages excited!
Manhattan
Easter Bunny HOP! & Pictures with Easter Bunny
53 Above, 318 West 53rd Street, Midtown
Starting April 1, Saturdays, 1 – 2:10 pm, through April 15; Sundays, 5 – 6:10 pm, through April 16; April 6 & 7, 10, 5 – 6:10 pm; April 16, 1 – 2:10 pm.
All ages
$20 – $42.21, plus 2 item minimum
Oh NO! The Easter Bunny has lost all of the Easter eggs and isn’t ready for Easter! Hop to it to find all of his Bunny friends from Peter Rabbit to Little Bunny FooFoo to help find the eggs and save Easter.
You’ll Hop to “The Bunny Hop Hop” “Easter Parade”, “Rockin’ Robin”, and more so you can help find all of the Easter Bunny’s friends, the missing Eggs, and save Easter! The Easter Bunny will be available for individual pictures after this Eggtacular mystery is solved!
Easter Brunch with the Bunny
Hard Rock Cafe New York, 1501 Broadway, Midtown
April 2, 10 am – 12 pm
All ages
Tickets are $24 for adults and $10 for kids under 10.
This family friendly Easter brunch will have Easter coloring for kids, eggs and candy, Theatrical Bunny meet and greet and photo op and fun. Breakfast will be served buffet style and will include Eggs, Potatoes, Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Pancakes, Fresh Fruit, Pastries and more!
Brunch With the Easter Bunny
Stella 34 Trattoria at Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Herald Square
Saturday, April 8 and Sundays, April 9, beginning at 9am
All ages
$35-$65 per person
This magical event features a delightful Italian breakfast with fantastic 6th floor views of the Empire State Building, a keepsake photograph with the Easter Bunny himself and fabulous Easter activities to keep the little ones smiling.
Easter at the Seaport: Easter Egg Hunt and Crafts
The Seaport, 12 Fulton Street, Downtown Manhattan
Saturday, April 8, 11 am
Ages 12 and younger
Free
Advanced registration required
Bring the kids for a traditional egg hunt in the neighborhood. Follow the hunt with more fun including Easter bunny selfies. Kids are invited to join three art projects—making spring flowers, bunny hats and tie-dye paper eggs—and pull up a seat at a Lego Table.
Celebrate Easter with Miffy, the Globally Beloved Bunny!
Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side
Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, 12:30 – 4:45 pm.
Ages 3-8
Included with $16 admission
Celebrate Easter with a weekend full of fun family programming with the globally beloved bunny, Miffy!
Easter Family Fun Fest
Prince George Ballroom, 15 East 27th Street, Murray Hill
April 9, 10 am – 4 pm
Ages 12 and younger
Free
C3 NYC goes all out for Easter with an egg hunt for chocolate eggs, music, dancing, face painting, bracelet making, egg decorating, empanadas from Nadas, gift bags, and more!
Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival
Fifth Avenue between 49th and 57th Streets, Midtown
Sunday, April 9, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Put on your finest Easter bonnet and take part in a New York City tradition that stretches back to the 1870’s.
Brooklyn
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Dave and Buster’s – Brooklyn Gateway, 395 Gateway Dr., Spring Creek
Saturday, April 1, 9 am
All ages
$22.67-$40.37
Advanced registration required
Hop on in for Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and take pictures, too!
Good Friday April 7th: Family Egg and Cookie Decorating
Hudson Table, 88 Withers Street, Williamsburg
Friday, April 7, 11 am – 12:30 pm
Ages 3-8
$60
Come out for this fun tradition where you and your little one can dye eggs with food dye, watercolors and stickers, and decorate spring themed cookies. Each sign up is for up to 3 people total, a basket of a dozen eggs to dye, and four spring themed cookies to decorate.
Easter Egg Hunt and Playground
MUSE Studios NYC, 260 Johnson Ave., East Williamsburg
Sunday, April 9, 11 am – 7 pm
Ages 6 and younger
$25
Coffee Kids Play is having an Easter Egg hunt Playground event with inflatable bounce houses , ball pits, face painting , snacks and more.
Easter Sunday Skate Party
Pier 2 Roller Rink at Brooklyn Bridge Park, 150 Furman Street, Downtown Brooklyn
Sunday, April 9, 1 – 8:30 pm
All ages
$11 admission; $8 skate rental; $6 optional Skatemates
Celebrate Easter on the rink with surprise visits from the Easter Bunny multiple times throughout the day.
Easter Jamboree
Bonsoir Events, 1970 Rockaway Parkway, Canarsie
Sunday, April 9, 1 – 6 pm
Ages 2-6
$35 per child with one adult; $5 additional adult
Come out for a day filled with fun and activities for your little ones. Games, bouncy house, ball pits, face painting, magic show, prizes, surprise & more.
Kids Easter Egg-stravaganza
Colors Effect, 1454 St Johns Pl., Crown Heights
Sunday, April 9, 3 – 6 pm
Ages 12 and younger
$40 child with guardian.
Come out for painting, an egg hunt, games, treats and maybe a visit from the Easter Bunny!
Queens
Easter Event
Ballfields in Juniper Valley Park, Juniper Blvd., Lutheran Ave., 71 St, Middle Village
Saturday, April 8, 11 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Families are invited for an Easter Egg Hunt, Easter & Spring themed arts & crafts, carnival games, and other fun activities and prizes for children.
2nd Annual Spring Fest!
Archie Spigner Park, 111-65 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica
Saturday, April 8, 12 – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Children will enjoy a day full of activities that includes face painting, Easter egg decorating, canvas painting, pony rides, bounce houses, relay race, Double Dutch, potato-sac race, photos with the Easter Bunny, and so much more.
Easter Kids Party NYC
Astoria World Manor, 25-22 Astoria Blvd, Astoria
Sunday, April 9, 11 am – 1:30 pm & 3 – 5:30 pm
Ages 8 and younger
$40
Celebrate this special time of year with a fun filled Easter Kids Party! The day will include photos with the Easter Bunny, clown show, balloon sculpting, magic show, Live DJ, interactive games, and free popcorn & cotton candy.
Easter Brunch at The Rockaway Hotel & Spa
The Rockaway Hotel + Spa, 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park
Sunday, April 9, 11 am & 1:30 pm.
All ages
$60 per adult, $30 open bar package, and $25 per child 12 and under
Bring your friends and family for face painting, family photos, and a visit from the Easter bunny! The Easter buffet has a grand pastry station, charcuterie, hot brunch selections, a carving station, a salad bar, a gluten-free section, a kid’s table, and a sweets table.
Staten Island
Easter and Spring Kick-Off Party
Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terr.
Saturday, April 8, 1-3pm
All ages
Free
Head to the Empire Outlets for a fun spring party starring the Easter Bunny. Other activities include balloon animals, cotton candy and popcorn, face painting and more. Located on Level 2 next to Old Navy.
Easter Brunch by the Beach
The Vanderbilt, 300 Father Capodanno Blvd.
Sunday, April 9, 10am-2pm
All ages
$59.95; $29.95, ages 3-10
Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet, cash bar and fun for the whole family. The Easter Bunny will be there too. Crafts for the kids and a special golden egg hunt for grown-ups. Seatings are at 10am, 11am, 1pm and 2pm. Reserve your spot online.
Long Island, Nassau
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny & Friends
United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd. Seaford
Saturday, April 1, 9:30 – 11 am
All ages
$22; $18 per child; free for children younger than 2
Advanced registration required
Meet the Easter Bunny & Friends while enjoying a Full Buffet breakfast. Full buffet includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, cereal, bagels, fruit punch, coffee & tea. This is a non-skating event.
Egg Scramble
Adventureland, 2245 Route 110, Farmingdale
Saturday, April 1, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
$36.99-$46.99
Visit with vendors set up throughout the park giving out spring treats to the kids. The Easter Bunny will be present for pictures.
Easter Tea with the Easter Bunny
Duchess Cookies, 439 Plandome Road, Manhasset
Saturday, April 8, 12 – 1:30 pm
All ages
$50
Come out for Easter Tea featuring the Easter Bunny! Each ticket includes afternoon tea service for one, sweet & savory bites, Easter themed crafts, activities, and a photo with the Easter Bunny.
Easter Eggstravaganza 2
Hempstead Lake State Park, Lake Side Drive, West Hempstead
Saturday, April 8, 1 – 4 pm
All ages
Donations accepted
This event is full of games, snacks, music, egg hunts and more! Families will also have the opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.
Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt with Easter Bunny
The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove
Sunday, April 9, 10 am – 4 pm
All ages
$59; $30 ages 3-10; free for children younger than 3
Advanced registration required
Celebrate the holiday with a delicious brunch and an egg-citing egg hunt!
Long Island, Suffolk County
Easter Events
White Post Farms, 250 Old Country Rd, Melville
April 1-9, Daily, 10 am – 6 pm
All ages
$28.95; free admission for those 15 months and younger
Celebrate Easter and the days leading up to it with Easter Egg Hunts, a bunny holding station, The Magic of Jim McClenahan, and photos with the Easter Bunny!
Easter Celebration at The Shoppes with the Easter Bunny
The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River
April 1-8, Saturdays and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm
All ages
$10 children 13 and younger in advance; $15 children at the door; free for adults
Take your own photo with the Easter Bunny and receive a free gift, jump in a bounce house, shop local craft vendors and more.
Easter Party
La La Land, 158 E Main Street, Babylon
Sunday, April 2, 11 am – 1 pm & 3 – 5 pm.
Ages 0-5
$50 per child; $40 per sibling
Have some Easter fun with open play time, a make your own candy kabob station, pizza and drinks, and of course, meeting the Easter Bunny and taking photos!
Easter Brunch
Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead
Sunday, April 9, 10 am, 23 pm & 2 pm
All ages
$69.95 (Members: $62.95) ages 13 and older; $34.95 (Members: $31.50) ages 3-12; $10 children 2 and younger.
Enjoy a delicious meal featuring traditional brunch fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Complete your day with a visit to the Aquarium (included with your ticket), and a Penguin Scavenger “Egg Hunt!”
Rockland/Bergen
Family Easter Event
Gracepoint Gospel Church, 384 New Hempstead Road, New City
Saturday, April 1, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
$30 per family
Advanced registration required
Join the Church for a special time with your family, making memories and celebrating Jesus. Receive a complete kit with instructions on making a 24-inch cross for your home or front door, that everyone will enjoy working on together.
Be sure to take part in Afternoon Tea with a twist that includes hot cross buns, iced tea floats with lemon sorbet, and a candy-filled basket. The day will also include a 5-day devotional for the week before Easter Sunday.
Easter Bunny Brunch at Carpaccio
Carpaccio at American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
Saturday, April 8 and Sundays, April 9, 11 am – 3 pm
All ages
$75; $25 per child
This Easter, the Easter Bunny is hosting brunch at Carpaccio, Bergen’s County’s #1 Best New Restaurant! Event tickets include photos with the Easter Bunny, a scrumptious Italian 3-course pre-fixe menu for adults and an exclusive children’s menu.
Easter in the Park- Rock the Bunny!
Van Neste Square Memorial Park, 20 Van Neste Square, Ridgewood, NJ
Saturday, April 8, 11 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Join the School of Rock Waldwick for a fun family friendly Spring Event. Rock the Bunny with the House Band, take part in an Easter Egg Hunt, and listen to amazing rock music.