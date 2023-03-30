Easter Events for Families NYC 2023

Easter falls on April 9 this year, which means you have a lot of time leading up to the holiday to celebrate. Here in NYC, there are many Easter events and activities that families can attend, such as egg hunts, crafting events, and brunches with the Easter Bunny, that are sure to get all ages excited!

Manhattan

53 Above, 318 West 53rd Street, Midtown

Starting April 1, Saturdays, 1 – 2:10 pm, through April 15; Sundays, 5 – 6:10 pm, through April 16; April 6 & 7, 10, 5 – 6:10 pm; April 16, 1 – 2:10 pm.

All ages

$20 – $42.21, plus 2 item minimum

Oh NO! The Easter Bunny has lost all of the Easter eggs and isn’t ready for Easter! Hop to it to find all of his Bunny friends from Peter Rabbit to Little Bunny FooFoo to help find the eggs and save Easter.

You’ll Hop to “The Bunny Hop Hop” “Easter Parade”, “Rockin’ Robin”, and more so you can help find all of the Easter Bunny’s friends, the missing Eggs, and save Easter! The Easter Bunny will be available for individual pictures after this Eggtacular mystery is solved!

Hard Rock Cafe New York, 1501 Broadway, Midtown

April 2, 10 am – 12 pm

All ages

Tickets are $24 for adults and $10 for kids under 10.

This family friendly Easter brunch will have Easter coloring for kids, eggs and candy, Theatrical Bunny meet and greet and photo op and fun. Breakfast will be served buffet style and will include Eggs, Potatoes, Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Pancakes, Fresh Fruit, Pastries and more!

Stella 34 Trattoria at Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th St., Herald Square

Saturday, April 8 and Sundays, April 9, beginning at 9am

All ages

$35-$65 per person

This magical event features a delightful Italian breakfast with fantastic 6th floor views of the Empire State Building, a keepsake photograph with the Easter Bunny himself and fabulous Easter activities to keep the little ones smiling.

The Seaport, 12 Fulton Street, Downtown Manhattan

Saturday, April 8, 11 am

Ages 12 and younger

Free

Advanced registration required

Bring the kids for a traditional egg hunt in the neighborhood. Follow the hunt with more fun including Easter bunny selfies. Kids are invited to join three art projects—making spring flowers, bunny hats and tie-dye paper eggs—and pull up a seat at a Lego Table.

Children’s Museum of Manhattan, 212 W. 83rd St., Upper West Side

Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, 12:30 – 4:45 pm.

Ages 3-8

Included with $16 admission

Celebrate Easter with a weekend full of fun family programming with the globally beloved bunny, Miffy!

Prince George Ballroom, 15 East 27th Street, Murray Hill

April 9, 10 am – 4 pm

Ages 12 and younger

Free

C3 NYC goes all out for Easter with an egg hunt for chocolate eggs, music, dancing, face painting, bracelet making, egg decorating, empanadas from Nadas, gift bags, and more!

Fifth Avenue between 49th and 57th Streets, Midtown

Sunday, April 9, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Put on your finest Easter bonnet and take part in a New York City tradition that stretches back to the 1870’s.

Brooklyn

Dave and Buster’s – Brooklyn Gateway, 395 Gateway Dr., Spring Creek

Saturday, April 1, 9 am

All ages

$22.67-$40.37

Advanced registration required

Hop on in for Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and take pictures, too!

Hudson Table, 88 Withers Street, Williamsburg

Friday, April 7, 11 am – 12:30 pm

Ages 3-8

$60

Come out for this fun tradition where you and your little one can dye eggs with food dye, watercolors and stickers, and decorate spring themed cookies. Each sign up is for up to 3 people total, a basket of a dozen eggs to dye, and four spring themed cookies to decorate.

MUSE Studios NYC, 260 Johnson Ave., East Williamsburg

Sunday, April 9, 11 am – 7 pm

Ages 6 and younger

$25

Coffee Kids Play is having an Easter Egg hunt Playground event with inflatable bounce houses , ball pits, face painting , snacks and more.

Pier 2 Roller Rink at Brooklyn Bridge Park, 150 Furman Street, Downtown Brooklyn

Sunday, April 9, 1 – 8:30 pm

All ages

$11 admission; $8 skate rental; $6 optional Skatemates

Celebrate Easter on the rink with surprise visits from the Easter Bunny multiple times throughout the day.

Bonsoir Events, 1970 Rockaway Parkway, Canarsie

Sunday, April 9, 1 – 6 pm

Ages 2-6

$35 per child with one adult; $5 additional adult

Come out for a day filled with fun and activities for your little ones. Games, bouncy house, ball pits, face painting, magic show, prizes, surprise & more.

Colors Effect, 1454 St Johns Pl., Crown Heights

Sunday, April 9, 3 – 6 pm

Ages 12 and younger

$40 child with guardian.

Come out for painting, an egg hunt, games, treats and maybe a visit from the Easter Bunny!

Queens

Ballfields in Juniper Valley Park, Juniper Blvd., Lutheran Ave., 71 St, Middle Village

Saturday, April 8, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Families are invited for an Easter Egg Hunt, Easter & Spring themed arts & crafts, carnival games, and other fun activities and prizes for children.

Archie Spigner Park, 111-65 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica

Saturday, April 8, 12 – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Children will enjoy a day full of activities that includes face painting, Easter egg decorating, canvas painting, pony rides, bounce houses, relay race, Double Dutch, potato-sac race, photos with the Easter Bunny, and so much more.

Astoria World Manor, 25-22 Astoria Blvd, Astoria

Sunday, April 9, 11 am – 1:30 pm & 3 – 5:30 pm

Ages 8 and younger

$40

Celebrate this special time of year with a fun filled Easter Kids Party! The day will include photos with the Easter Bunny, clown show, balloon sculpting, magic show, Live DJ, interactive games, and free popcorn & cotton candy.

The Rockaway Hotel + Spa, 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Rockaway Park

Sunday, April 9, 11 am & 1:30 pm.

All ages

$60 per adult, $30 open bar package, and $25 per child 12 and under

Bring your friends and family for face painting, family photos, and a visit from the Easter bunny! The Easter buffet has a grand pastry station, charcuterie, hot brunch selections, a carving station, a salad bar, a gluten-free section, a kid’s table, and a sweets table.

Staten Island

Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terr.

Saturday, April 8, 1-3pm

All ages

Free

Head to the Empire Outlets for a fun spring party starring the Easter Bunny. Other activities include balloon animals, cotton candy and popcorn, face painting and more. Located on Level 2 next to Old Navy.

The Vanderbilt, 300 Father Capodanno Blvd.

Sunday, April 9, 10am-2pm

All ages

$59.95; $29.95, ages 3-10

Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet, cash bar and fun for the whole family. The Easter Bunny will be there too. Crafts for the kids and a special golden egg hunt for grown-ups. Seatings are at 10am, 11am, 1pm and 2pm. Reserve your spot online.

Long Island, Nassau

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd. Seaford

Saturday, April 1, 9:30 – 11 am

All ages

$22; $18 per child; free for children younger than 2

Advanced registration required

Meet the Easter Bunny & Friends while enjoying a Full Buffet breakfast. Full buffet includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, cereal, bagels, fruit punch, coffee & tea. This is a non-skating event.

Adventureland, 2245 Route 110, Farmingdale

Saturday, April 1, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

$36.99-$46.99

Visit with vendors set up throughout the park giving out spring treats to the kids. The Easter Bunny will be present for pictures.

Duchess Cookies, 439 Plandome Road, Manhasset

Saturday, April 8, 12 – 1:30 pm

All ages

$50

Come out for Easter Tea featuring the Easter Bunny! Each ticket includes afternoon tea service for one, sweet & savory bites, Easter themed crafts, activities, and a photo with the Easter Bunny.

Hempstead Lake State Park, Lake Side Drive, West Hempstead

Saturday, April 8, 1 – 4 pm

All ages

Donations accepted

This event is full of games, snacks, music, egg hunts and more! Families will also have the opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The Mansion at Glen Cove, 200 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove

Sunday, April 9, 10 am – 4 pm

All ages

$59; $30 ages 3-10; free for children younger than 3

Advanced registration required

Celebrate the holiday with a delicious brunch and an egg-citing egg hunt!

Long Island, Suffolk County

White Post Farms, 250 Old Country Rd, Melville

April 1-9, Daily, 10 am – 6 pm

All ages

$28.95; free admission for those 15 months and younger

Celebrate Easter and the days leading up to it with Easter Egg Hunts, a bunny holding station, The Magic of Jim McClenahan, and photos with the Easter Bunny!

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River

April 1-8, Saturdays and Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm

All ages

$10 children 13 and younger in advance; $15 children at the door; free for adults

Take your own photo with the Easter Bunny and receive a free gift, jump in a bounce house, shop local craft vendors and more.

La La Land, 158 E Main Street, Babylon

Sunday, April 2, 11 am – 1 pm & 3 – 5 pm.

Ages 0-5

$50 per child; $40 per sibling

Have some Easter fun with open play time, a make your own candy kabob station, pizza and drinks, and of course, meeting the Easter Bunny and taking photos!

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead

Sunday, April 9, 10 am, 23 pm & 2 pm

All ages

$69.95 (Members: $62.95) ages 13 and older; $34.95 (Members: $31.50) ages 3-12; $10 children 2 and younger.

Enjoy a delicious meal featuring traditional brunch fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Complete your day with a visit to the Aquarium (included with your ticket), and a Penguin Scavenger “Egg Hunt!”

Rockland/Bergen

Gracepoint Gospel Church, 384 New Hempstead Road, New City

Saturday, April 1, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

$30 per family

Advanced registration required

Join the Church for a special time with your family, making memories and celebrating Jesus. Receive a complete kit with instructions on making a 24-inch cross for your home or front door, that everyone will enjoy working on together.

Be sure to take part in Afternoon Tea with a twist that includes hot cross buns, iced tea floats with lemon sorbet, and a candy-filled basket. The day will also include a 5-day devotional for the week before Easter Sunday.

Carpaccio at American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Saturday, April 8 and Sundays, April 9, 11 am – 3 pm

All ages

$75; $25 per child

This Easter, the Easter Bunny is hosting brunch at Carpaccio, Bergen’s County’s #1 Best New Restaurant! Event tickets include photos with the Easter Bunny, a scrumptious Italian 3-course pre-fixe menu for adults and an exclusive children’s menu.

Van Neste Square Memorial Park, 20 Van Neste Square, Ridgewood, NJ

Saturday, April 8, 11 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Join the School of Rock Waldwick for a fun family friendly Spring Event. Rock the Bunny with the House Band, take part in an Easter Egg Hunt, and listen to amazing rock music.