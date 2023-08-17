New York Family Queens Family Brooklyn Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Annual Guide
Books & Apps

Kinfolk App changes how Kids learn BIPOC History

By Posted on

Kinfolk App changes how Kids learn BIPOC History

Kinfolk App changes how Kids learn BIPOC History

I once attended a mom panel where most speakers were WOC ( women of color.) This panel shared many stories and the history of what Black women experienced during slavery. I had learned about slavery in school, but these stories, which went beyond what a school textbook or my college women’s history class ever shared- floored me. This was the first I had known about these essential history lessons, and yet decades later, I was learning through something as old as time itself, storytelling.

Psst…New Brower Park Library Opens Inside Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Monuments on Kinfolk can be seen anywhere

Our Stories Matter

Many parents know there have been debates and discussions about teaching Black History in schools (Florida, we are looking at you). These discussions centered around critical race theory and diversity, equity, and inclusion in education, also known as Critical race theory (CRT.) In my opinion, this is not about being “woke”; this is simply that all students should be learning about America’s narrative, especially the history of Black and Brown people.

Take your Kinfolk app on your iPhone and set your monument and learn

This is why Kinfolk, a platform co-founded by Idris Brewster (formerly at Google), matters. Brewster saw the lack of school curricula, cultural institutions, and monuments systematically and intentionally excluding BIPOC histories. Thankfully, this lack of BIPOC lessons may not be happening at your child’s school, but Kinfolk is, in a nutshell, a storytelling app that makes learning about Black and Brown stories either something extra or new. The goal of Kinfolk (with large supporters such as Netflix, Verizon and Google to name a few) is to shift the mindset of a generation and what better way then starting with our youth? Most importantly, the kids will love this part; it does not feel like homework. Students can dive into the platform and learn Black and Brown narratives using augmented reality (AR) experiences. It is designed to keep kids’ interest through an interactive and collaborative experience. Pretty smart. For example, have you heard of Los Angeles-born Beatrice Alva? Neither my boys had not nor had I (and I was born in Los Angeles, California!). We learned Beatrice “Bea” was a tribal elder of the Gabrieleno/Tongva people who dedicated her life to learning about her ancestry. 

 

Learn about BIPOC legends such as Shirley Chisholm on Kinfolk

How Kinfolk works 

Users can explore captivating narratives of Black icons while remaining engaged in the physical world. Through this interactive platform, students can select a historical figure from a menu, transforming them into augmented reality statues on a life-size scale. Kids can immerse themselves in their monument’s life stories, read their biography, and even delve into their playlists. The platform also offers many additional resources accessible through the Monuments web portal. From informative documents, historical pictures, and captivating art to enlightening podcasts and hidden treasures, it provides a rich and immersive experience for anyone seeking more profound insight into Black and Brown history.

Kinfolk app can be downloaded at Apple apps for iPhone and an iPad, you can also learn more at kinfolkhistory.com.

Psst10 Educational Apps for Kids: Science, Math, Reading and More

About the Author

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is a California native, long-time Brooklyn resident, and the Executive Director of Content Strategy for New York Family Media. She lives with her family in Brooklyn and Upstate New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two boys.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

New York Society of Play Summer Camp and Classes

Roleplay Expeditions: Dungeons & Dragons + Dungeons & Dragons Junior

That's Mandarin

Learn Chinese online & enjoy private online classes with our professional native Chinese teachers anytime, anywhere.

Dedimus Potestatem

Educational programs for world leaders

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family August 2023

Related Articles