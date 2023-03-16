Killington: Skiing the Beast of the East with Different Aged Kids

The best vacation spots for large families offer a variety of activities. This family of six had one

child too young to ski and another nursing a broken collarbone.

Still, there was awesome fun to be had while staying at the Killington Grand Resort Hotel.

Nestled in the Green Mountains, with 92 miles of snow sports terrain across 3,000 acres and six peaks, the resort has a convenient “ski in, ski out” access. You can take the elevator downstairs, leave your sneakers in a cubby near ski check (which will conveniently hold your skis overnight) then glide across an idyllic snow-covered bridge over a frozen pond to the chair lift.

Located just under 3 hours from Boston and 5 hours from New York City, Killington Resort is

the best mountain resort in New England for year-round adventure and part of the POWDR

Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.

The resort holds the Stifel Killington Cup every November. Fun fact: it takes them 100 hours of snowmaking to prepare for the event.

The brand new, state-0f-the-art K-1 Lodge opened this year. Nearly three years in

the making, this 58,000-square foot structure features three floors, accessible by multiple elevators

and one of the only escalators in the state of Vermont. There are nearly 900 seats available for guests

between the food court, café and multiple bar areas.

The lodge also features full-service retail and rental shops, bag check, ample restrooms and all the other amenities skiers and snowboarders have come to expect. This new facility will transform the way guests start their day at the resort, as well as offering a venue for weddings and conferences.

Getting Geared Up

Lift tickets must be purchased online in advance, which makes it easier to get out the door and hit the trails. Kiosks for easy pick up are open daily.

Once you have your RFID card, you can head into the rental shop. A unique feature of the ski rental is when kids are outfitted for boots, they’re up high on wooden risers, at the level of the employee’s

shoulders. The process runs smoothly and quickly.

Lessons and Classes

Lessons are available for ages 4 and up, and private lessons are available for ages 2 to 4. The price

point starts at $243.

The Ministars program is a full day camp for ages 4-6 that allows parents to enjoy skiing without their kids in tow. There are also youth group lessons for ages 7-15. To learn more about lessons, click here.

Hit the Slopes

There are many aspects of the mountain which appeal to children.

Strong skiers will love being able to go “Peak to Creek,” which takes about 45 minutes. Families can take the K-1 gondola to Killington Peak, then ski Bear Trax to Snowshed Crossover, ending with the Great Eastern trail.

A brand new K-1 Lodge was just opening during our trip. Outside at the Waffle Cabin, a piping hot waffle with chocolate sauce costs roughly $7 (cards only, the resort is cashless) and was a huge hit.

Lunch at Peak Lodge on top on Killington Peak allows for beautiful views of the Green Mountains, White Mountains, Adirondacks and Taconics on a clear day.

The Resort

A bathing suit and flip-flops on a ski vacay, anyone? Yup.

The resort has a giant heated pool open year-round. Catching snowflakes on your tongue while sitting in the jacuzzi is an excellent way to relax after a day on the slopes. It was also a lifesaver, as our 12-year-old with the broken collarbone spent a lot of time soaking, not sulking. Be sure to pack flip-flops or water shoes to walk from the hotel room to the pool with ease.

When you’re done soaking and skiing, take children to the Grand Café and gift shop located in the lobby and watch live bees making honey, also for sale. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a Starbucks inside the store as well for a caffeine boost.

Dining

For families, you may want to book a room with a suite including a refrigerator and stove to cook meals or warm up leftovers. It’s simpler to feed kids before they start lessons, rather than sit in a restaurant before skiing. Do yourself a favor and pack cereal and pick up milk at the local grocery store or bring some in a cooler.

At night, we’d leave the pool, then place an order for to-go chicken tenders at Preston’s, the resort hotel’s restaurant. We recommend getting there on the early side, especially with young children, as it does get

crowded later.

Another great dining option is the Wobbly Barn, a 5-minute drive down the road. Famous for its steak and live music, it also has a children’s menu.

Planning Your Trip

Killington is historically the first resort to open for the season, and always offers an exclusive

first day of the season for pass holders.

Once there is top to bottom skiing and riding between Killington Peak and K-1 base area, they are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and Peak Days* and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Given fickle weather and varying conditions, it’s important to regularly check the conditions

report for current operating hours if you’re planning to visit early or late season.

Check out more information to plan your next ski vacation here.

Psst… Here are 6 Products that Help Tired Mom Skin.