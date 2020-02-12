Kidz Bop Live 2020 is Coming to New York: Sing and Dance!

Kidz Bop Live 2020!

Kids of all ages will have the best time ever singing and dancing at Kidz Bop Live 2020! It’s the ultimate family concert experience, “sung by kids for kids.” The Kids perform their biggest hits live on stage for their biggest little fans!

Kidz Bop, in partnership with Live Nation, announced that it is bringing its brand new tour to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Saturday, June 27, 2020! The KIDZ BOP Kids will play in 59+ cities across the US and Canada in 2020 for the whole family to enjoy.

It’s an incredible first (or second or third) concert experience for the younger set complete with cool costumes, super special effects, and endless fun. Each show is unique and amazing and there are always fun surprises in store. The show is an interactive experience with a new engaging set design, exciting choreography, and tons of cool surprises! Parents even have the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage during the “Parent Dance Off.”

To purchase tickets, visit: livenation.com

For more information, visit KIDZBOP.com