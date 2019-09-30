Top Great Kid-Friendly October Events in Queens

Get ready to welcome the month of October! There is so much to do, we couldn’t wait to share with all our readers what they can look forward to. From Chemistry Day to a Spooky Scavenger Hunt, take a look at all these exciting happenings that are lined up this month! Browse through and mark your calendars with all these amazing October Events in Queens.

Hands on History: Design You Own 19th Century Jewelry

October 5

It’s Mary Alsop King’s, the lady of King Manor, 250th birthday! To celebrate, NYC Parks is hosting a jewelry-making workshop, recommended for ages 6 and up. Learn about 19th-century jewelry and check out what Mary wore to get an idea of what jewelry was like back then. Afterwards, make your own 19th century-inspired jewelry to take home and wear! Free, 1-4 pm. King Manor Museum in Rufus King Park, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, Queens, NY 11432, nycgovparks.org

2019 Global Kids 5k Run/Walk

October 12

What better time of the year to run than during the fall season? With multi-colored leaves and cool weather, you’re sure to have a great experience. All proceeds from this family-friendly 5K will support Global Kids’ College and Career Readiness Program. $30 adults ($35 on Race Day), kids ages 17 and under, staff, and Global Kids students are free, run/walk at 10:30 am. Queens Museum, New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, elitefeats.com

Bayswater Fall Festival

October 13

Bring your family for an action-packed, activity-filled celebration of the fall and Thanksgiving. Find the perfect pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, hop on a pony or hayride, and enjoy music throughout the day. There will also be face painting, arts and crafts, inflatables, a magician, playmobile, games, and refreshments. Free, 12-3 pm. Bay 32nd Street and Beach Channel Drive in Bayswater Park, Queens, NY 11691, nycgovparks.org

Harvest Fest at Queens Botanical Garden

October 13

Celebrate the joys of Autumn with family and friends at Queens Botanical Garden! This signature fall festival has fun and games for the whole family. There will be arts and crafts, special performances, games for all ages, live music, face painting, pumpkins, and more. $15 adults, $13 kids, free for members, $15 festival parking, 11 am-5 pm. Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens, NY 11355, queensbotanical.org

Chemistry Day

October 21

Celebrate chemistry at this fun-filled day of science! Local college students and volunteers from local industries will be showcasing chemistry principles using demonstrations. There will be plenty of hands-on activities, recommended for ages 4 and older. Whether your little ones love science or have had much exposure to it in school yet, Chemistry Day will surely capture their interest with exciting learning opportunities. Free with admission, 11 am-4 pm. 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org

Spooky Scavenger Hunt

October 23

Head over to Peninsula Library for some scavenger hunt fun! All that your little ones need to bring is curiosity, excitement, and out-of-the-box thinking to conquer the scavenger hunt. Monsters have invaded the Peninsula Library! Kids grade six and under have to catch the monsters by completing the scavenger hunt. Afterwards, they will earn a Halloween-themed prize. Free, 3:30-5:30 pm. Peninsula Library, 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Beach, Queens, NY 11693, queenslibrary.org

Pajama Story Time: Spooky Adventures

October 25

Explore the zoo at night during Pajama Story Time, for ages 4 and up. This special edition, Spooky Adventures, will take you on a tour through the haunted habitat and other areas around the zoo. Afterwards, get up close and personal with animals in the classroom. Conclude the evening with a spooky story and snacks! $24, members $20, 5:30-8 pm. Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenszoo.com

Halloween Harvest Festival

October 26

Inspired by the Haitian Festival of the Ancestors, the Halloween Harvest Festival features a variety of family-friendly, cultural activities. There will be a Gede song workshop, card readings, and a dance and drum performance. Enjoy Halloween classics, like costume-making, Agostino Arts face painting, Urban Shaman Mama Donna’s Pet Memorial Altar and Blessing of the Animals, and the iconic Doggie Costume Contest! Free, 12-4 pm. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City, Queens, NY 11106, socratessculpturepark.org

Children’s Halloween Festival

October 27

Get your Halloween costume ready for the farm’s Children’s Halloween Festival! Dance to live country music, take a pony or hayride, visit the seasonal petting zoo, conquer The Amazing Maize Maze, and dare to enter the Haunted Farmhouse. Other activities include a Con Edison Ecology booth for recycling tips and arts and crafts from farm educators. $20, 11 am-4 pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, Queens, NY 11004-1129, queensfarm.org

Bongsan Talchum: Korean Mask Dance

October 31

Trick-or-treat in the afternoon, and then spend your Halloween evening learning all about Korean mask dance! Make your own mask in the arts & crafts workshop and then hop into the dance lesson to learn Bongsan Talchum movements. After the hands-on component, sit back and relax as you watch Bongsan Mask Dance-Drama Preservation Society’s 22 performers present their dynamic mask dance performance with live music. $16 adults, $10 members, students, and children, free for teens, Mask Making 6 pm, Dance Lesson 7 pm, and Performance 8 pm. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org