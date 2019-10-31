The Top Kid-Friendly November Events in the Bronx

Get ready for an eventful month that will be decked out with holiday events from head to toe. From the traditional Holiday Train Show to turkey games for toddlers, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy! Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy this month with this list of November events in the Bronx!

Family Affair: Harvest Spirit

November 2

Celebrate the fall season before it’s over at this Family Affair event at The Bronx Museum! Bring your family for a day of art, activities, and plenty of fun and games. Family Affair: Harvest Spirit is a great way to spend your Saturday afternoon. Recommended for ages 4 to 12 with a parent or caregiver. Free with museum admission, 1-4 pm. The Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10456, bronxmuseum.org

Film Screening: Pokemon Detective Pikachu

November 2

All ages are welcome to this movie night at the library! Pokemon Detective Pikachu, which was just released in May 2019, is a PG movie that will have your family on the edge of their seats. Kids love seeing Pikachu up on the big screen, and if you didn’t get a chance to see the movie when it was in theaters, now is your chance! Free, 1 pm. West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Ave., Bronx, NY 10460, nypl.org

Dartmouth Football vs. Princeton University Football

November 9

While you may associate the Yankee Stadium with baseball, get ready for the stadium to be turned into a football field! Come watch the two Ivy League schools compete and dress in the colors of the team you’re cheering for. Grab some hot cocoa, get spirited with the cheerleaders, and watch an intense and exciting football game as a family. Tickets start at $39 and vary by seat, 2 pm. Yankee Stadium, 1 East 161st St., Bronx, NY 10451, goprincetontigers.com

Wings Over Wave Hill Weekend

November 9-11

Spend the weekend at Wave Hill learning about birds! There will be plenty of bird-related activities for kids and families, including hands-on workshops, art-making, walks, and the annual fall falconry demonstration with free-flying birds of prey. Be sure to check out the Family Art Project: Painting to Migratory Bird Songs and the Avian Adventures Walk! Adults $12, students and seniors $8, kids ages 6-18 $6, 9 am-5:30 pm. Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Riverdale, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

Early Birds

November 10 and 17

Learn all about the various birds at the Bronx Zoo! An ornithology expert will lead you and your family through up-close animal experiences and on a walk through the zoo to check out the birds that live in and outside of the exhibits. All ages are welcome to join for this Sunday morning, educational event. $30, members $25, 9-10:30 am. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com

Family Art Project: Three Sisters Companion Planting

November 16

Combine planting and crafting in this Family Art Project! Little ones and their families will use corn husks, winter squash, and climbing beans to create their art. Learn all about the history of Seneca women’s relationship to companion planting and apply what you learn about the Three Sisters to your mini masterpiece and the fall harvest time. Free, admission to Wave Hill free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Riverdale, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

Toddler Turkeys

November 17

Celebrate Thanksgiving with this exciting program geared towards toddlers ages 5 and younger and their siblings. There will be sing-a-longs, turkey games, and lots of arts & crafts. Little ones will get the chance to discuss the importance of being thankful and how to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. Free, 11 am-12:30 pm. Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx, NY 10467, nycgovparks.org

Meet the Rangers and Box Turtle

November 20

Kids ages 2 to 13 are invited to meet the Urban Park Rangers! Learn all about the animals that live in the parks, such as coyotes, birds, and turtles. The Box Turtle will also make a special appearance for kids to see, and they will leave knowing how to discover animals that live in parks around the Bronx. Free, 4:30-6 pm. Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center, 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx, NY 10467, nycgovparks.org

Holiday Lights Preview

November 21-24

The iconic Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo are back again this year for a spectacular display and celebration of the upcoming holiday season! While Holiday Lights technically opens on November 29, if your family is super excited to go and can’t wait, then head to one of the four preview days in November. Hop on the Holiday Train, sing along with the Roaming Carolers, watch master artists carve ice sculptures, and enjoy hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. Adults $29.95, kids ages 3-12 $22.95, seniors $28.95, 5-10 pm Nov. 22-23, 5-9 pm Nov. 21 & 24. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com

Opening Day of the Holiday Train Show

November 23

Head over to the gardens to check out the Holiday Train Show on opening day! Watch more than 25 G-scale model trains and trolleys make their way along a nearly half-mile track. Drop by Evergreen Express for outdoor puppet theater, a child-sized train perfect for photo ops, botanical crafts, sing-along, and more! Included with All-Garden Pass, 10 am-6 pm. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126, nybg.org

Art Workshop: Sponge Painting

November 26

Do your kids love to paint? Have they ever tried sponge painting? Whether your little ones are painting masters or have never painted before, this sponge painting workshop is the perfect activity! Kids will learn sponge painting techniques and then create their own work of art. Free, 3:30 pm. West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Ave., Bronx, NY 10460, nypl.org