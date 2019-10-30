The Top Kid-Friendly November Events in Queens

Cue the holiday fun! For this month, there is so much that you will not want to miss out on. From a Holiday Food Science Festival to a Marvel Movie Marathon, there are exciting happenings everywhere. Browse through our round-up of all the ways to enjoy this month with this list of November events in Queens!

For more festive events happening in November around NYC, check out The Top Kid-Friendly November Events in Brooklyn

Diwali Dance Party: Kathak, Bhangra & Beyond

November 2

Celebrate Diwali at this festival and dance party for all ages! There will be special performances, cooking workshops, henna painting, Indian handicrafts, Indian food for sale, and so much more. The event features Kathak classical dancer Abha Roy and Basement Bhangra’s DJ Rekha. Learn Bollywood, bhangra, and Kathak dance moves before trying them out yourself on the dance floor! $20 adults, $15 members, $10 students & kids, free for teens, 1-4 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org

Hands on History: Paint Your Own Miniature Portrait

November 2

Learn all about miniature painting in this Hands on History workshop! Check out miniature portraits from all around the world, including the United States, France, and India before making your own mini masterpiece to take home. Kids ages 6 and up and their families are welcome to join! Free, 1-4 pm. King Manor Museum in Rufus King Park, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, Queens, NY 11432, nycgovparks.org

Minefaire

November 2-3

Are you a Minecraft fan? If so, join other Minecraft players and their families at the New York Hall of Science during the first weekend of November! Compete in tournaments, participate in the famed costume contest, check out the live stage shows, shop at the world’s largest official Minecraft merch store, solve your way out of the Minecraft Escape Room, get creative in the LEGO building zones, and so much more. Ticket prices vary, 9 am-5 pm. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org

Marvel Movie Marathon

November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Whether your family has seen every Marvel movie or only caught the last Avengers movie in theaters, this Marvel Movie Marathon is the perfect way to relax, unwind, and be entertained for hours! Note that these movies are PG-13, so the marathon is geared towards middle school age kids and up. Free 2-4 pm. Howard Beach Library, 92-06 156 Ave., Howard Beach, Queens, NY 11414, queenslibrary.org

Wildlife Weekends

November 2-3, 9-10

There’s something for the whole family at Wildlife Weekends! Go on a pony ride or hayride, feed the animals, watch the Frogs, Bugs & Animals Show, and hop on a historic farmhouse tour. Spend the weekend at the farm as you learn all about wildlife and make memories with your family. Advanced tickets all ages $12, door tickets $15, free for members, 11 am-4 pm. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, New York, NY 11004-1129, queensfarm.org

2019 Bayside Spelling Bee

November 6

Start practicing your spelling bee words for Bayside’s Annual Spelling Bee! There will be a winner from all three age categories: 3rd-4th graders on November 6, 5th to 6th graders on November 13, and 7th to 8th graders on November 20. This is a fun way to encourage education outside of the classroom and boost your little one’s confidence! Free, 4:30-5:30 pm. Bayside Library, 214-20 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY 11361, queenslibrary.org

Tales from the Shed

November 10

Chickenshed NYC is back at Queens Theatre with their encore performance: Tales from The Shed! This interactive and inclusive show for young kids and families incorporates stories, songs, dancing, and plenty of laughs. Kids ages 0 to 6 get to hang out with furry friends and follow along the immersive theater experience. $15, students and seniors $13, 1 pm and 3 pm. Queens Theater, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org

DDAT: Native American Hip Hop Jazz Fusion Family Performance

November 16

Named by NPR as one of the top 10 bands in the US – DDAT combines hip hop, jazz, funk and soul with an original southwestern feel. DDAT consists of four talented musicians – Chris Bidtah (Navajo) on vocals, Delbert Anderson (Navajo) on trumpet, Nicholas Lucero on drums, and Mike McCluhan on bass. Bring your family for an interactive and exciting performance with dancing, improvisation, live painting, and more! $14 adults, $10 members, $8 kids, $6 kids who are members, free for teens, flushingtownhall.org

NYCRUNS Falling Leaves Half Marathon & 5K

November 16

The semi-chilly autumn weather makes for a perfect 5K or half marathon! Enjoy the fall foliage views as you run and eat a well-deserved bagel afterwards. All runners receive a medal, a t-shirt, and there are awards for all age categories, even for little ones! Registration through November 4: Half $75, 5K $40, until online registration closes: Half $85, 5K $50, Race day: Half $100, 5K $60, 9 am. Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens, NY, nycruns.com

Opening Day of Gingerbread Lane 2019

November 23

The breathtaking display of over 1,300 gingerbread houses is back this year to spread holiday cheer. Visit GingerBread Lane 2019 on opening day to be among the first to see the record-breaking gingerbread village. Kids get a kick out of the delicious candy and icing that is used for decor. Don’t be surprised if your little ones ask you for their own gingerbread house afterwards! Free with museum admission, Monday-Friday 9:30 am-5 pm, Saturday-Sunday 10 am-6 pm. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org

Holiday Food Science Festival

November 23-24

Learn all about the science of food, from hacks to tasty flavor combinations, in preparation for your holiday creations! Kids ages 8 and up and their families will explore the science behind making their favorite cheese, how to cook in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way, and explore the many holiday tables set up with delicious food and demonstrations. Free with admission, 12-4 pm. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org

Pajama Story Time – Wild NYC

November 29

Explore the natural world and wildlife at night at the zoo! Learn about ways to help local wildlife even during the winter months and meets & greet animals. Sit back and relax for story time in your pajamas, and then enjoy delicious milk and cookies to conclude the evening. $24, members $20, 5:30-8 pm. Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenszoo.com