Kid-Friendly Hair Salons in Brooklyn for Back to School Haircuts

School is back in session! With the rush of back-to-school responsibilities and end of summer festivities, maybe you didn’t have time to get your little one a haircut. No worries, because we’re only a few days into the school year. However, since homework and after school activities have started, it’s likely hard to find the time to pay a visit to the hair salon. That’s why we’ve round up kid-friendly hair salons in various Brooklyn neighborhoods to make your trip easy and convenient. While some of these kid-friendly hair salons do only kids haircuts, others do haircuts for adults as well, so if your whole family needs a fresh look for the fall, head over to one of the family-friendly hair salons! We love how these Brooklyn hair salons create a kid-friendly environment with toys, sweets & treats, certificates, movies and more. Make your way to one of these kid-friendly hair salons today or this weekend!

Open daily, 10 am-5:45 pm

48 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217- Park Slope

We love the combination of haircuts and toys at Lulu’s Cuts & Toys! Lulu’s Cuts & Toys’ hairstylists are very experienced working with kids. During the haircut, you or your little one can pick out a DVD to play, or you can even bring your own! There are also a variety of toys for kids to play with to keep them entertained. After a haircut, kids get a balloon and a lollipop! Kids haircuts, ages 0-12, are $32. Lulu’s Cuts & Toys also do first haircuts, which come with a certificate and a lock of hair. If this is your second or third time coming to the salon and you really liked a particular hairstylist from your previous visit, you can request who you would like to do your kid’s haircut. Finally, there’s kid-friendly seating, like a red train seat, but these fun seats are first come, first serve, so they may not always be available.

Tuesday and Thursday 12-7 pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10 am-6 pm, Sunday 10 am-4:15 pm

240 Kent Ave. Unit 40, Brooklyn, NY 11249- Williamsburg

With an adorable, mini taxi seat and race car, paired with a kid-friendly cutting gown, Rockin’ Locks Salon for Kids is a great place for your little one’s back-to-school haircut. Specializing in only kids haircuts, the focus is really on kids here! Child’s Haircuts for ages 11 and under are $35 and a Full Buzz Cut is $30. Rockin’ Locks does not take walk-ins, so be sure to book an appointment beforehand. Keep Rockin’ Locks in mind during the school year, because the salon also has its RockiNit Lice Treatment Service! Lice spreads quickly in the classroom, so get rid of it just as quick with a visit to Rockin’ Locks.

Monday-Friday 9:30 am-5:30 pm, Saturday-Sunday 9:30 am-6:30 pm

568 Union Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11211- Williamsburg

This all-in-one salon not only gives amazing kids haircuts, but they have creative classes, festivities, bestselling books and toys, pampering products, sweet treats and more! Enjoy a beverage and specialty baked good from Devocion Coffee and Harney & Sons Teas. Little ones get to choose their chair, either the mermaid, octopus, shark or submarine. There are TVs at every station, so kids get to enjoy a movie or show during their haircut. Edamama Cute Cuts and More also does adult haircuts, offering Mommy & Me and Daddy & Me packages. Furthermore, Edamama has the largest children book selection in the neighborhood, so pre, post, or during the haircut, kids can read some of their favorite books. Kids can also play with the various toys for babies, toddlers, and children.

Love your haircut experience at Edamama? Browse their numerous classes. Open Play for Toddlers takes place every day, 1-3:30 pm. Air Band- Sing Along is on Wednesdays at 3:45 pm and Tunes for Tykes with Brian is on Fridays and Sundays at 3 pm. Don’t miss out on the Young Reader and Junior Reader Book Clubs and Morning Mama on Saturdays, 8-9:30 am, which provides a space for local moms to connect and relax while Edamama watches over your toddlers in the family-friendly space. One more we’ll mention: Weejam Music for Toddlers on Mondays at 9:30 am, 10:30 am, and 12 pm, Wednesdays at 10:30 am and 12 pm, and Thursdays at 3:45 pm. And if your little one’s birthday is coming up, consider having a themed-party at Edamama! Finally, on the first Sunday of each month, Edamama welcomes moms to drop in between 3 and 5 pm to promote their inventive ideas, sell their goods, connect with other Momprenuers, shop, and hang out!

Monday-Tuesday open for classes, Wednesday-Friday 11 am-6 pm, Saturday-Sunday 10 am-6 pm

152 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11201- Cobble Hill

Kid-friendly stylists specialize in haircuts for toddlers up to kids, age 14, at Pinkyz Place. There are plenty of opportunities for kids to have fun at this salon! Little ones can write on the chalk wall, watch movies and cartoons, blow bubbles and enjoy lollipops and snacks. “Be Yourself” is Pinkyz Place’s philosophy, as they strive to build children’s self-esteem through the Pinkyz Place experience. The salon also offers several classes, such as Music for Aardvarks with Audra-Rox, Baby Fingers Sign Language, and Kid’s Yoga. Stay up to date with Pinkyz Place’s calendar. First haircuts are $23 and kids haircuts are $28.

SupercutsMonday-Friday 9 am-9 pm, Saturday 9 am-7 pm, Sunday 10 am-6 pm

108 Montague St., Brooklyn, NY 11201- Brooklyn Heights

Have the cost of school supplies and summer camps added up? Do you have more than one little one who needs a back-to-school haircut? Supercuts is your place for kid-friendly haircuts on a budget. Not only are haircuts already very affordable, but Supercuts typically does a back-to-school promotion with discounts for kids haircuts. Supercut Jr. is for kids ages 12 and under, which includes a haircut and hot towel refresher. Both you and your little one can get haircuts together at Supercuts!

Monday and Thursday 10 am-6:30 pm, Tuesday 10 am-9 pm, Wednesday and Friday 10 am-7 pm, Saturday 9 am-6 pm, Sunday 10 am-6 pm

282 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY 11215- South Slope

Though Smart HAIR Studio doesn’t necessarily specialize in kids haircuts, the experienced stylists will definitely exceed your expectations! Kids haircuts are available Monday to Friday for ages 13 and under. They cost $35, plus $10 for styling. Barber Style Cuts for kids are $25 and Cut with Junior Stylist, recommended for girls ages 10 and under, is $20. Smart HAIR Studio also does nails! Little ones ages 9 and under can get a manicure and pedicure for $30. If you are in need of a haircut too, then Smart HAIR Studio is the perfect place because both you and your little one can get fresh, fall haircuts at the same time.

Open Daily, 8 am-8 pm

141 Montague St., 2nd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201- Brooklyn Heights

Offering haircuts for adults and kids, Choo Choo Cuts has years of experience. Boy’s Haircut is $27, Girl’s Haircut Wash & Style is $35, Girl’s Style is $25, Bangs are $15, and Highlights for kids are $75. Little ones can also get their nails done: Kids Manicure is $10 and Kids Pedicure is $15, with a combination discount of a Kids Mani/Pedi for $21. There’s special seating for kids, including horses and cars, and kid-friendly haircut gowns. Choo Choo Cuts also does first haircuts with a certificate, and they offer adorable, complimentary hair accessories for your little girl. Don’t forget to grab a lollipop on your way out! Choo Choo Cuts truly specializes in haircuts for the whole family, so bring everyone in for a back to school/fall look!