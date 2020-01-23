The Top Kid-Friendly February Events in the Bronx for 2020

Are you and your family on the hunt for the best February events in the Bronx? You’re in luck! We know that time between Christmas and Spring Break can really drag, and the weather isn’t always nice enough to hit the park or the playground. So we’ve compiled a list of fun, interactive and kid-friendly events happening this month in the Bronx. Whether your kids are animal-lovers, cinephiles or aspiring artists, we’ve got you covered. Browse our list of events happening everywhere from the Bronx Zoo to the New York Public Library, and figure out where your family can spend those cold February weekends!
Psst…For more exciting activities to do this February, check out The Top Kid-Friendly February Events in Manhattan for 2020
Read On to Discover Top Picks for February Events in the Bronx!
Hibernator Hygge Weekend – Riverdale
February 1-2
There’s plenty to do at Hibernators Hygge Weekend! Hear science-based talks and tales of hibernators, make animal masks, and engage in communal wellness activities to enhance your well-being. On Groundhog’s Day, enjoy a pancake breakfast and learn to waltz at the Hibernators Ball. Free, additional costs for select activities, 9 am-4 pm. Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
Kids Cinema Hercules – Soundview
February 5
Rated G, Hercules is the perfect movie for little ones, but it’s also a musical joy for all ages. Bring your family to the library to watch Hercules. Get cozy on this winter afternoon and follow the story of Hercules’ path towards heroism. Free, 3:30 pm. Soundview Library, 660 Soundview Ave., Bronx, NY 10473, nypl.org
Family Art Project: Love For Woodland Friends – Riverdale
February 8-9
Celebrate the ways we care for each other by creating woodland creature sock puppets or huggable heating pads for those you want to extend care to. Use rice, plant medicine, and essential oils to stuff socks that can be heated or chilled, soothing away the stresses of your loved ones. Free, admission to Wave Hill free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
Art Workshop: Valentine Glitter Art Pictures – West Farms
February 11
Get ready for Valentine’s Day with a fun craft at the library. Kids ages 5 to 12 are invited to make their own Valentine’s pictures using glitter. Channel your inner creativity to produce a mini masterpiece! Free, 3:30 pm. West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Ave., Bronx, NY 10460, nypl.org
Bronx Zoo Mornings: Aquatic Birds – Pelham Parkway
February 15
In this family program, you’ll explore specialized feet and feathers for water birds and meet an animal visitor up close. Get an exclusive early morning visit to the aquatic bird house where you will learn about the diversity of aquatic birds and how the zoo cares for them from one of the expert zookeepers. $45, 9-10:30 am. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com
Siberian State Symphony – Bedford Park
February 16
Founded in 1977 and known as one of the best orchestras in Russia, Siberian State Symphony will take your family on a musical adventure. The orchestra plays with the finest Russian soloists and plays the great Russian classics. $20-$35, 4 pm. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, New York 10468, lehmancenter.org
Jr. Keepers: Reptiles – Pelham Parkway
February 18
Bring your little zookeeper, grades 3 to 5, to the Zoo to get up-close animal encounters, help with enrichment for our animal collection, and practice the skills it takes to care for wild animals. In this session focused on reptiles, kids will visit the World of Reptiles exhibit and meet a real zookeeper. $55, 9 am-12 pm. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com
Citywide Spelling Bee – Mott Haven
February 19
The 6th Annual Citywide Spelling Bee, held by the NYC Parks Afterschool Program, is finally here! Students will progress from a local competition hosted individually by each borough in January to the citywide stage in February. Come watch and support your friends as they face off in the ultimate spelling bee. Free, 11 am-3 pm. St. Mary’s Recreation Center, 450 St Ann’s Ave. #4263, Bronx, NY 10455, nycgovparks.org
Make a Zine: What Do You Know About the 125 Year Old Library? – University Heights
February 20
Did you know that librarians use to have to manually stamp a due date on books instead of giving you a print out receipt? Learn about the history of the library and then use some old library artifacts to create a zine. Free, 3 pm. Francis Martin Library, 2150 University Ave., Bronx, NY 10453, nypl.org
Family Art Project: Swamp Spectacles and Marsh Marvels – Riverdale
February 22-23
Create spectacle-art of the plants and animals that make up these rich, biodiverse ecosystems by crafting large-scale puppets and float-like structures. End the day by being a part of a video public service announcement (PSA) to educate others on the importance of loving our wetlands. Free, admission to grounds free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
IHOP National Pancake Day – Crotona Park East
February 25
When free pancakes are involved, it’s always an event. Head to IHOP to celebrate National Pancake Day the right way: with one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest! Bring your whole family and enjoy free pancakes. You can also enter for a chance to win pancakes for life and other prizes. Free short stack, starting at 7 am. 961 East 174th St., Bronx, NY 10460, ihop.com