The Top Kid-Friendly February Events in the Bronx for 2020

Are you and your family on the hunt for the best February events in the Bronx? You’re in luck! We know that time between Christmas and Spring Break can really drag, and the weather isn’t always nice enough to hit the park or the playground. So we’ve compiled a list of fun, interactive and kid-friendly events happening this month in the Bronx. Whether your kids are animal-lovers, cinephiles or aspiring artists, we’ve got you covered. Browse our list of events happening everywhere from the Bronx Zoo to the New York Public Library, and figure out where your family can spend those cold February weekends!

Hibernator Hygge Weekend – Riverdale

February 1-2

There’s plenty to do at Hibernators Hygge Weekend! Hear science-based talks and tales of hibernators, make animal masks, and engage in communal wellness activities to enhance your well-being. On Groundhog’s Day, enjoy a pancake breakfast and learn to waltz at the Hibernators Ball. Free, additional costs for select activities, 9 am-4 pm. Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

Kids Cinema Hercules – Soundview

February 5

Rated G, Hercules is the perfect movie for little ones, but it’s also a musical joy for all ages. Bring your family to the library to watch Hercules. Get cozy on this winter afternoon and follow the story of Hercules’ path towards heroism. Free, 3:30 pm. Soundview Library, 660 Soundview Ave., Bronx, NY 10473, nypl.org

Family Art Project: Love For Woodland Friends – Riverdale

February 8-9

Celebrate the ways we care for each other by creating woodland creature sock puppets or huggable heating pads for those you want to extend care to. Use rice, plant medicine, and essential oils to stuff socks that can be heated or chilled, soothing away the stresses of your loved ones. Free, admission to Wave Hill free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

Art Workshop: Valentine Glitter Art Pictures – West Farms

February 11

Get ready for Valentine’s Day with a fun craft at the library. Kids ages 5 to 12 are invited to make their own Valentine’s pictures using glitter. Channel your inner creativity to produce a mini masterpiece! Free, 3:30 pm. West Farms Library, 2085 Honeywell Ave., Bronx, NY 10460, nypl.org

Bronx Zoo Mornings: Aquatic Birds – Pelham Parkway

February 15

In this family program, you’ll explore specialized feet and feathers for water birds and meet an animal visitor up close. Get an exclusive early morning visit to the aquatic bird house where you will learn about the diversity of aquatic birds and how the zoo cares for them from one of the expert zookeepers. $45, 9-10:30 am. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com

Siberian State Symphony – Bedford Park

February 16

Founded in 1977 and known as one of the best orchestras in Russia, Siberian State Symphony will take your family on a musical adventure. The orchestra plays with the finest Russian soloists and plays the great Russian classics. $20-$35, 4 pm. Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, 250 Bedford Park Boulevard West, Bronx, New York 10468, lehmancenter.org

Jr. Keepers: Reptiles – Pelham Parkway

February 18

Bring your little zookeeper, grades 3 to 5, to the Zoo to get up-close animal encounters, help with enrichment for our animal collection, and practice the skills it takes to care for wild animals. In this session focused on reptiles, kids will visit the World of Reptiles exhibit and meet a real zookeeper. $55, 9 am-12 pm. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com

Citywide Spelling Bee – Mott Haven

February 19

The 6th Annual Citywide Spelling Bee, held by the NYC Parks Afterschool Program, is finally here! Students will progress from a local competition hosted individually by each borough in January to the citywide stage in February. Come watch and support your friends as they face off in the ultimate spelling bee. Free, 11 am-3 pm. St. Mary’s Recreation Center, 450 St Ann’s Ave. #4263, Bronx, NY 10455, nycgovparks.org

Make a Zine: What Do You Know About the 125 Year Old Library? – University Heights

February 20

Did you know that librarians use to have to manually stamp a due date on books instead of giving you a print out receipt? Learn about the history of the library and then use some old library artifacts to create a zine. Free, 3 pm. Francis Martin Library, 2150 University Ave., Bronx, NY 10453, nypl.org

Family Art Project: Swamp Spectacles and Marsh Marvels – Riverdale

February 22-23

Create spectacle-art of the plants and animals that make up these rich, biodiverse ecosystems by crafting large-scale puppets and float-like structures. End the day by being a part of a video public service announcement (PSA) to educate others on the importance of loving our wetlands. Free, admission to grounds free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org

IHOP National Pancake Day – Crotona Park East

February 25

When free pancakes are involved, it’s always an event. Head to IHOP to celebrate National Pancake Day the right way: with one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes per guest! Bring your whole family and enjoy free pancakes. You can also enter for a chance to win pancakes for life and other prizes. Free short stack, starting at 7 am. 961 East 174th St., Bronx, NY 10460, ihop.com