Journey 360’s New Menu Lands in Manhattan

You don’t have to choose between dinner and a show when you dine at Journey NYC.

Their premier offering, Journey 360, is a ticketing dining event, featuring a five-course prix fixe menu highlighting five different world locations. You’ll sit at a communal table with floor to ceiling and tabletop 360 projection mapping that will fully immerse you in your culinary journey.

Your experience begins when you take your seat at your assigned spot (but there are no place cards in sight– your name is seamlessly projected onto the table) in the private dining room meant to emulate a dirigible tethered to the Empire State Building.

After you’re settled, you’ll be greeted by a charming guide who will accompany you on your journey to different parts of the world (and beyond). Not only will you be transported with the help of the projection mapping around the room, but with the menu items you’ll enjoy as well.

The new menu, crafted by Chef Diego Negri, features courses inspired by cuisines from all over the world.

Upon leaving the city, you’ll first journey to the Amazon Rainforest for your salad course. And this isn’t your run-of-the-mill house salad. This salad features fresh lola and matche lettuce lightly dressed with a vinaigrette dressing and paired with crunchy yucca fritters, sweet diced mango and earthy Brazil nuts.

From there, you’ll go under the sea and enjoy ravioli stuffed with mascarpone cheese and fresh lobster in a cacio e pepe sauce.

Your dish is decorated with a lemony foam, which pairs perfectly with the dish’s flavors and makes it look like your dish is kissed with seafoam. Be sure to keep an eye out for the giant squid that’s sure to swim across your table during this course!

The Arctic is your next stop, complete with projections of the Northern Lights to greet you upon arrival. You’ll be served cod in a bed of potato and leek foam and topped with crunch tobiko eggs.

Then, you’ll go inside a volcano for a dish of braised short ribs and fried polenta for a delightfully smokey main course.

Finally, you’ll leave Earth entirely for your dessert. Go to outer space for a meteor rock of pumpkin sticky rice and white chocolate ganache, encased in a spiced meringue dome. You’ll even get a miniature wooden mallet to break through the casing into your dessert.

If you’re looking to take your dining experience to the next level, you can add on a wine pairing option or enjoy a signature cocktail.

Journey 360 is just one of four experiences that Journey NYC has to offer. Enjoy Chef Diego’s dishes in an a la carte setting; sit the Journey Lounge, an experiential bar featuring paintings and a collection of curiosities come to life and craft cocktails and specialty small plates; or enjoy a more intimate multisensory culinary experience in Journey Voyager.

Journey 360 is the perfect destination for parents looking for an elevated night out. While the experience is definitely better suited for adults due to its fine dining nature, older children (ages 11 and up) can tag along if you have a little foodie on your hands.

Tickets for the 90-minute experience start at $150 per person Sunday through Thursday and $175 per person Friday and Saturday.

