Join the Musical Fun With Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II

Classical music gets a fun twist with the New York Philharmonic and Warner Bros. present Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II. The Wascally Wabbit and friends are coming to the big apple, arriving on May 17, and you’ll want you to join the fun.

Enjoy classic Looney Tunes projected on the big screen, with their original scores performed live by the Philharmonic. Kids of all ages will love seeing and hearing the orchestra live on stage while playing in sync with the classic Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons. Join Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety, and more to find out “what’s up, Doc” for a symphony night to treasure.

This family-friendly symphony is open to everyone ages four and up. Kids of all ages require tickets. The show is two hours with an intermission and tickets start at $60. Performances are at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center:

Friday, May 17, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 2019, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

