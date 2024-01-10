Jewish Teens Can Travel Around The World This Summer for BBYO’s Centennial Celebration

Started making your summer 2024 plans? With teens at home, it can be tricky to find something they’ll enjoy. And before they head off to college, you want them to have meaningful experiences that help them make connections and explore new places. That’s why, when we heard about BBYO’s Centennial Celebration Summer, we knew we had to share.

Jewish teens in grades 8-12 in New York get to embark on trips around the world, where they develop their connection to Judaism, make new friends and learn new cultures and histories. With over 30 programs across 20 countries and 5 continents, your teen will have their pick of adventure! And it happens to be the 100th birthday of BBYO, founded in 1924, so there are some special programs and pricing this year.

One of BBYO’s members, Taylor M., traveled to Europe with BBYO Passport. She explored cities, learned more about Judaism and built community with new people. Here’s what Taylor shared about her experience:

“In my area, many kids spend their summers at sleepaway camps. I stopped attending my camp at a young age and, as a result, constantly envied the camp memories and communities my friends had…that was until I embarked on my first BBYO Passport trip.

When I registered for the program, I was barely involved in BBYO, the Jewish youth organization. My sister went on an Israel trip with BBYO Passport the year prior and loved it so much that I decided to give it a chance. I chose their Ultimate Europe experience. This past summer, I participated in their Ultimate Central Europe Israel trip.

Upon walking into the airport, staff members were there to help guide teens by facilitating icebreakers and assisting to make the check-in process as easy as possible. On both trips, staff paid close attention to everyone the first day, and assigned roommates later that night based on compatibility.

Two of my best friends are my roommates from the first hotel. On a typical day, we would leave the hotel early to embark on a walking tour; I felt that I was really able to see the cities that way. For lunch, we would have free time and be given a small stipend—called pizur—to spend on food wherever we preferred. The free time allowed us to get lunch, shop around, and explore the cities we were in. We would then conclude the day with an evening activity either at a venue, in a town center, or planned by staff.

I felt that my staff successfully helped guide each teen throughout the experience, but still let us form a sense of independence and responsibility, two really important life skills I am lucky to have learned at such a young age. Pertaining to Judaism, the trips had the perfect balance between learning about our people’s history and culture while having fun.

Friday nights were a time when the entire trip would come together as one big community to get ready for, and celebrate, Shabbat. On Saturdays, I found it to be really nice to have a day off. I could sleep in and relax.

Through the carefully crafted itineraries, amazing people and staff, and the tightly knit community, BBYO Passport has made my last two summers incredible. I now have lifelong friends from all over the world.”

Ready to sign your teen up for a BBYO trip and explore the many destinations they offer? Head over to bbyo.org/ny now!

SPONSORED CONTENT BY BBYO

