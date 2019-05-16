Jetblack: Shop This Cool Pre-Summer Shopping Event Opening in Soho!

Jetblack the commerce shop platform is coming to New York City with their curated picks for everyone in the family, check it out!

The ultimate solution for busy New York City Moms!

Jetblack, the personal commerce service is hosting a summer shopping event in Soho. Starting from May 19th to May 22nd, this popular shop platform will offer shoppers the chance to purchase via text. How cool is this? With the focus on summer, visitors will find stylish curated vignettes to get them in the mood for warm weather days. Shop “The Beach Day,” “The Camp Trunk” and “Summer Travel” for snacks, tabletop, toys, summer beauty essentials, clothing and more! But hurry, the registration deadline for an appointment to visit the store is May 17.

Unfamiliar with Jetblack? No problem, here is a bit of history. Jetblack is a text-to-shop service co-founded by Jenny Fleiss. Jenny co-founded Rent The Runway, which changed how we spend (and save!) money when it comes to our wardrobe. So basically this girl boss can’t be stopped when it comes to innovative ideas. And this brand is here to stay, Jetblack is the first company to launch from Walmart’s technology incubator, Store No 8.

The service works like a personal shopper done via text. Is this all a dream? Nope, this service is made for busy New York moms, so happy dance for all! Text asking for recommendations for your little one’s birthday party. You can also text photos of specific items you are needing. From dinner plates to toothpaste they have you covered. When you order via Jetblack you will receive your items same or next day in eco-friendly bags. Goodbye, ridiculous large boxes.

For the kids, you’ll find summer clothing, toys for travel as well as snacks for the summer day outing. Don’t forget to check out Rose and Rex an online toy shop where toys are picked by teachers. Parents love this source for their curated selection that focuses on sensory, cognitive and social skills in each toy they offer.

Get your beauty on with the latest products handpicked by Jetblack shopping experts. From sunscreens to sea salt hair sprays we couldn’t resist doing some summer stocking for ourselves!

This pre-shopping event is just a sampling of all that is available via Jetblack. From summer bags of the highest quality to the latest in accessory trends —all just a text away.



Here is how you can shop the Jetblack Hosts Pre-Summer Shopping Event

To register for the event go here.

You must register to make an appointment to shop the Jetblack Shopping Event, the deadline is this Friday, May 17.

Hours of Operation:

May 19: 11 am- 5 pm: General Admission/Open to Public with Pre-Registration

May 20-22: 10 am- 8 pm: General Admission/Open to Public with Pre-Registration