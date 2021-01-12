How to Celebrate MLK Jr. Day in NYC With the Kids

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Wondering how to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend with the kids this year? Don’t worry — we’ve listed all of the best in-person and virtual events occurring in NYC to honor the influential civil rights activist for MLK Day. From education and service to arts and crafts, your kids will totally enjoy learning about and honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

MLK Day Events in NYC:

In-Person

Big Onion Walking Tour: MLK Jr. Day in Historic Harlem – Manhattan

When: Sun, January 17, 2021

1:00 pm

This two-hour walking tour will teach your family all about the civil rights movement in Harlem! You’ll see historic homes, streets, churches, and theaters, including the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Apollo Theater, and places associated with Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X, and Madame C. J. Walker.

MLK “If I Can Help Somebody” Community Day – Brooklyn

When: Sun, January 17, 2021

2:00 pm

There is no better way to honor Dr. MLK, Jr. than to do so by celebrating your community. Visit this outdoor event full of free resources, entertainment, food and children giveaways while wearing masks and practicing social distancing procedures!

Celebrate MLK Day: Brooklyn Children’s Museum – Brooklyn

When: Mon, January 18, 2021

10:00 am, 12:30 pm, and 3:00 pm

Explore shadow puppets, create community art and pack winter warmth packages for people in need at BCM! You can purchase tickets right online.

MLK Creative Day Camp – Long Island City

When: Mon, January 18, 2021

9:00 am

At PLAYDAY, children can engage in exploratory projects in an inclusive, diverse and positive setting. The kids will get to enjoy a full day of creative activities while honoring Dr. MLK, Jr.

Virtual

The 35th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

When: Mon, January 18, 2021

11 am

People from around the world are invited to NYC’s largest public celebration of Dr. King’s legacy, a virtual showcase featuring world-renowned activists, public figures, civic leaders, performers and musicians. Reservations are strongly encouraged, although not required to attend.

Harlem Gospel Choir Live Stream

When: Mon, January 18, 2021

3 pm

This is a live streamed performance celebrating Dr. MLK, Jr. with a contemporary gospel and a touch of jazz and blues, available on demand through January 25. The entire family will be tapping their feet and clapping their hands to this gospel choir’s high-energy and joyous performance.

Black Comic Book Festival

When: Wed, January 13- Sat, January 16, 2021

Time varies

The Schomburg Center’s Black Comic Book Festival is back for its ninth year, virtually! Events occur over a span of four days and consist of several workshops, inspiring speeches and more. Take a look at their schedule of events and register now.