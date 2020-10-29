Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

How The Peanut App Helps Connect Moms

Meeting new friends is a bit challenging these days; for starters, we are all wearing masks and have to keep a safe distance. This is why we touched base with mother of two, Michelle Kennedy, the founder of the mom app Peanut. The Peanut app works like a dating app where it connects mothers who have similar commonalities — meaning the app works (by an algorithm) to match you with moms you’ll click with. In the time of COVID, having a friend that shares and empathizes with what you are going through is pretty darn necessary. Whether it’s daily life or dealing with being a new mom — connecting especially now, is pretty much self-care in my book.

Many thanks to Michelle of Peanut for taking the time to give us the deets on how Peanut works!

Psst… Check out how these moms stay chill during COVID: Land of Mothers: How These Moms Find Solace During COVID

How does Peanut work?

Peanut provides a safe space for mothers, expectant mothers, and those trying to conceive to build friendships, ask questions, and find support. Introducing you to women nearby who are at a similar stage in life, Peanut provides access to a community of women who are there to listen, share information, and offer valuable advice. Whether it’s understanding IVF, adoption, pregnancy, first years or nursery, and beyond, the app is a place to connect with women like you.

Every day we hear positive stories of women who have connected on Peanut and created meaningful relationships. Stories range from one woman helping another with childcare when she went into labor, to another helping a woman prepare for a new job interview after being let go from her previous employer at the beginning of the pandemic.

I can’t imagine not being able to connect with new moms, I am best friends with the mothers I have known since my oldest was an infant. With COVID changing how new mothers connect, how can Peanut help connect moms?

With social distancing measures put in place and many IRL meetups canceled, we’re seeing more and more women turn to Peanut to stay connected. We’ve seen 20% MoM growth since the outbreak of the pandemic and this is a testament to the fact that women want to connect with like-minded people who share their values.

Peanut is the platform I wish I had when I first became a mother. As we navigate new challenges in life, having a support network is so important. These are friends who can understand what you’re going through and offer a shoulder to lean on. From IVF struggles to coping with life as a new mother, we introduce you to like-minded women so you can feel heard, understood and less alone. I’m a true believer that the more we talk about our experiences, the less isolating they become.

For moms who may feel disconnected these days from having space where they can have connections with other women, is Peanut a good tool?

Knowing there are other women in the world going through the same feelings and emotions helps you know that you’re not alone. With many suffering from uncertainty and stress, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic, Peanut continues to play a vital role in helping women feel connected and understood.

We have recently launched Bump Buddies to help combat feelings of anxiety and loneliness amongst expectant mothers. With antenatal classes canceled and hospitals enforcing new policies on birth plans, it’s a very uncertain time to be a pregnant woman. We wanted to find a way to connect women going through the same challenges, so we introduced Bump Buddy groups to connect women with similar due dates.

I was the first in my friendship group to have children and I found it hard being the only one, and that’s without the pressures of a pandemic. Every stage of pregnancy and motherhood is a new adventure, so being able to chat with women who are going through the same experiences can be life-changing.

Any tips on how moms can ‘make friends’ through an app?

Once you’ve created your Peanut profile, I recommend exploring what women are nearby. The app will introduce you to women with similar interests who are at a similar stage in life, so you can help find like-minded friends. Sending a wave and initiating a conversation is a great start.

Another top tip is exploring the Groups in Community. On Peanut there are groups for interests, life stages, and neighborhoods. Neighborhood groups are a great way to connect with women nearby, but I really love the life-stage focused groups. Whenever I’m experiencing something new with my 1-year-old, being able to post in a group and get answers from other women who have babies at a similar age is a lifesaver.

I know that joining a new community can be daunting, but the best thing about Peanut is that you’re never alone. Whatever you’re going through, you can trust that another woman on Peanut has walked the exact same path.