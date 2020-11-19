Quantcast
New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Special Child Long Island Special Child
New York Family
Menu Close
Gift Guides

Holiday Toy Gift Guide for Little Kids in 2020

Posted on By
Getty Images

Holiday Toy Gift Guide for Little Kids

Toys for little kids can be a bit challenging, no longer babies, and not quite ready for big kid toys as each kid’s personality and growth needs to be taken into account. Our seven picks of little kid toys range from snuggly stuffed toys to tech toys, both offering fun play and growth to growing kids!

Check out our picks for holiday toys for little kids!

Psst…Looking for baby gifts? Check out The Best Unique Baby Gifts of 2020 for NYC Babies

  • Our Generation Doll & Pet Poodle-Malia

    Our Generation Doll & Pet Poodle-Malia

    This 18-inch doll is a perfect gift for your kid moving past the toddler stage who wants an ‘older doll.’ Malia features long, wavy brown hair and brown eyes that open and close. And she is accompanied by a pet, a six-inch furry puppy! Ages 3+, target.com, $25.49

  • FAO Schwarz Giant 69” Dance-On Piano Mat

    FAO Schwarz Giant 69” Dance-On Piano Mat

    The perfect gift for kids who love music and dance. This fantastical piano is almost 6 feet in length and perfect for the entire family! Ages 3+, target.com, $39.99

  • Janod Baby Forest Fox Ride-On

    Janod Baby Forest Fox Ride-On

    A 100 % wooden balance with toy — rubber tires and a thick felt tail will let your little one ride around in woodland style on this cool fox ride. Ages 12 MOS+, maisonette.com, $88

  • Tinsel Yeti

    Tinsel Yeti

    A plush friendly monster with fuzzy earmuffs, sparkly blue horns, and tinsel strands. Perfect for the toddler ready for a fluffy toy that invites imaginary play, perfect as we stay in more this winter. Ages 1+, gund.com, $30

     

     

  • The Original Slinky Walking Spring Toy, Metal Slinky

    The Original Slinky Walking Spring Toy, Metal Slinky

    If searching for some old fashion fun or a cool stocking stuffer where no batteries are required, then The Original Slinky is the perfect gift. Stretching like an accordion, the slinky can slink down the stairs and be pulled around — the slinky is hours of fun. Ages 5+, target.com, $3.89

  • Dimpl Digits

    Dimpl Digits

    Learning through play is the best toy for kids, and this Dimpl Digits toy is perfect for kids to touch, push, pop while also learning; the squishy, silicone bubbles allow little fingers to push while learning numbers. Ages 1+, fatbraintoys.com, $19.95

  • VTech® Myla’s Sparkling Friends™ Finn the Fox Toy

    VTech® Myla’s Sparkling Friends™ Finn the Fox Toy

    This techy toy is perfect for ages 4 and older to play with for hours on end. Finn’s magical necklace can be touched to choose a color, and afterward, a tap of her hair, eyes, and ears will decorate with that color. Finn has 100 fun, magical responses — kids will have fun exploring her moods and responses. Ages 3-4, buybuybaby, $14.99

About the Author

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is the Executive Editor at New York Family. She lives with her family in Brooklyn, New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two young boys.

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family November/December 2020

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: API requests are being delayed for this account. New posts will not be retrieved.

Log in as an administrator and view the Instagram Feed settings page for more details.