Holiday Fun: From Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Long Island and beyond

November is upon us, which means it is hot apple cider, warm sweater weather. It also means that the festivities for the holidays in New York are about to be in full swing. We connected with our partners to get a head start on the holiday celebrations. From Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Long Island and beyond, we have the scoop on getting into the holiday spirit ASAP!

1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ

americandream.com

American Dream is the ultimate destination for indoor fun and action-packed attractions for kids of all ages. Home to the DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Black Light Mini Golf, Angry Bird Mini Golf, Big SNOW, The Rink, SEA LIFE Aquarium, the fun doesn’t stop there! Shop at North America’s largest Zara, Lululemon, Saks Fifth Avenue and more! Don’t forget to stop by the first-ever MrBeast Burger, House of ‘Que – BBQ prepared Texas Style, and fine-dining Italian by Carpaccio. This holiday season, you’ll also find tons of special events and activities that will truly be a dream for you and your family.’

Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses

437 North Street, Greenwich, CT 06830

203-869-3418

greenwichreindeerfestival.com

Every day from November 25th through December 24th, enjoy a holiday wonderland with three LIVE reindeer and photos with Santa Claus! Proceeds benefit Kids in Crisis. Get a photo taken with Santa and receive a complimentary gift bag.

Storybook Land

6415 Black Horse Pike (routes 40/322)

Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

Storybookland.com

Experience Christmas magic in real life! Watch as Santa Claus waves his magic wand and lights up Storybook Land with over 1 million lights! Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus until December 23. All rides and snack bars are open. Check the website for holiday hours.

1000 Hempstead Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570

516-323-4444

madisontheatreny.org

Go to the Madison Theatre on December 17-23 for this holiday classic the whole family will enjoy! Elf the Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

Smith Point County Park, Shirley

Southaven County Park, Yaphank

gssclightshow.org

November 26 to December 30, the dazzling displays of Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Holiday Light Show are back and better than ever. This year, the celebration is offered as two family-fun experiences, the drive-thru Holiday Light Show at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, and a new walk-thru Enchanted Forest Holiday Village at Southaven County Park in Yaphank. Visit the website for tickets and early bird pricing.

8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers, NY 10704

914- 968-9570

crosscountycenter.com

Cross County Center offers an action-packed lineup of holiday events for everyone! Stop by this holiday season and enjoy photos with Santa, a pop up Ice Skating Rink, Holiday Food Truck Market and the largest Christmas Tree in Westchester that you can walk thru!

Hand and Hoe Lot

241 Hungry Hollow Road

Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977

fellowshipcommunity.org/hand-and-hoe

The Fair and Craft Sale will be held mostly outdoors, with the nostalgic feel of a Winter Street Fair – Christmas trees, cider & chestnuts, holiday treats, children’s activities, festive music and caroling, puppet shows, a silent auction, and a wide array of beautiful and unique handmade gifts, crystals, candles, and more.

1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack, NY

palisadescenter.com

Holiday events are taking place at Palisades Center! Be on the lookout for information about Santafest, Pets Night, and Santa Care Night, and visit palisadescenter.com for details.

Queens Center Mall

90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373

shopqueenscenter.com/Events/SantaParade

November 19, from 1 PM to 3 PM, visit Level 3 of the Mall for our Santa Parade and Holiday Kick-Off event. There will be costumed characters, music, performances, and of course a visit from Santa!

Kensico Dam Plaza,

1 Bronx River Pkwy Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595

wwinterwonderland.com

Guests will be dazzled and delighted along the 1.2 miles of holiday lights by several new additions for 2022, including a new North Pole and live Santa display; breathtaking Kaleidoscope Corrido; cheerful Snowmen Caroling Corner; more electrifying lights surrounding the largest holiday Christmas tree in Westchester and a new 30-foot glistening star guests will be able to make their New Year’s wish upon! Tickets are $25 weekdays, $35 weekends per vehicle.

