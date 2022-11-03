Holiday Fun: From Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Long Island and beyond
November is upon us, which means it is hot apple cider, warm sweater weather. It also means that the festivities for the holidays in New York are about to be in full swing. We connected with our partners to get a head start on the holiday celebrations. From Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Long Island and beyond, we have the scoop on getting into the holiday spirit ASAP!
American Dream
1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ
American Dream is the ultimate destination for indoor fun and action-packed attractions for kids of all ages. Home to the DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, Black Light Mini Golf, Angry Bird Mini Golf, Big SNOW, The Rink, SEA LIFE Aquarium, the fun doesn’t stop there! Shop at North America’s largest Zara, Lululemon, Saks Fifth Avenue and more! Don’t forget to stop by the first-ever MrBeast Burger, House of ‘Que – BBQ prepared Texas Style, and fine-dining Italian by Carpaccio. This holiday season, you’ll also find tons of special events and activities that will truly be a dream for you and your family.’
4th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Workshop
Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses
437 North Street, Greenwich, CT 06830
203-869-3418
Every day from November 25th through December 24th, enjoy a holiday wonderland with three LIVE reindeer and photos with Santa Claus! Proceeds benefit Kids in Crisis. Get a photo taken with Santa and receive a complimentary gift bag.
Christmas Fantasy with Lights
Storybook Land
6415 Black Horse Pike (routes 40/322)
Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
Experience Christmas magic in real life! Watch as Santa Claus waves his magic wand and lights up Storybook Land with over 1 million lights! Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus until December 23. All rides and snack bars are open. Check the website for holiday hours.
Elf the Musical at Madison Theatre
1000 Hempstead Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570
516-323-4444
Go to the Madison Theatre on December 17-23 for this holiday classic the whole family will enjoy! Elf the Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.
Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest
Smith Point County Park, Shirley
Southaven County Park, Yaphank
November 26 to December 30, the dazzling displays of Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Holiday Light Show are back and better than ever. This year, the celebration is offered as two family-fun experiences, the drive-thru Holiday Light Show at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, and a new walk-thru Enchanted Forest Holiday Village at Southaven County Park in Yaphank. Visit the website for tickets and early bird pricing.
Holiday Events at Cross County Center
8000 Mall Walk, Yonkers, NY 10704
914- 968-9570
Cross County Center offers an action-packed lineup of holiday events for everyone! Stop by this holiday season and enjoy photos with Santa, a pop up Ice Skating Rink, Holiday Food Truck Market and the largest Christmas Tree in Westchester that you can walk thru!
Holiday Fair & Craft Sale
Hand and Hoe Lot
241 Hungry Hollow Road
Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977
fellowshipcommunity.org/hand-and-hoe
The Fair and Craft Sale will be held mostly outdoors, with the nostalgic feel of a Winter Street Fair – Christmas trees, cider & chestnuts, holiday treats, children’s activities, festive music and caroling, puppet shows, a silent auction, and a wide array of beautiful and unique handmade gifts, crystals, candles, and more.
Holiday Fun at Palisades Center
1000 Palisades Center Drive, West Nyack, NY
Holiday events are taking place at Palisades Center! Be on the lookout for information about Santafest, Pets Night, and Santa Care Night, and visit palisadescenter.com for details.
Santa Parade & Ribbon Cutting
Queens Center Mall
90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst, NY 11373
shopqueenscenter.com/Events/SantaParade
November 19, from 1 PM to 3 PM, visit Level 3 of the Mall for our Santa Parade and Holiday Kick-Off event. There will be costumed characters, music, performances, and of course a visit from Santa!
Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza
Kensico Dam Plaza,
1 Bronx River Pkwy Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595
Guests will be dazzled and delighted along the 1.2 miles of holiday lights by several new additions for 2022, including a new North Pole and live Santa display; breathtaking Kaleidoscope Corrido; cheerful Snowmen Caroling Corner; more electrifying lights surrounding the largest holiday Christmas tree in Westchester and a new 30-foot glistening star guests will be able to make their New Year’s wish upon! Tickets are $25 weekdays, $35 weekends per vehicle.
