New York hockey is a big deal. We have our home team, we have several skating rinks, and we have some hard-core hockey lovers, as well. For many families, it’s hockey rather than football that takes them from practice to practice. Young hockey lovers often look for more ways to improve their game, or if they are new to the sport, just get down the basics. There are several New York hockey clubs and classes for kids available, and we’re giving you a borough by borough list of all of them in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

New York Hockey Clubs and Classes for Kids by Borough

Whether your child is already playing hockey or just wants to learn, there are several choices for you to choose from when it comes to clubs and classes for the young hockey enthusiast. You’ll remember some of these from our list of the 8 best ice skating rinks to visit in New York City, as some of those offer skating programs.

Manhattan

Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers – Chelsea

Pier 61

212-336-6100

Sky Rink offers a variety of youth hockey programs available from primer classes to traveling hockey teams, as well. The rink even provides financial assistance to those in need through their Sky Rink Scholarship Fund (SRSF), which aims to help children with financial difficulties experience the joy of skating.

Sky Rink offers a pro shop, as well, so your budding hockey player can get all the gear that they need. The shop offers repairs in addition to gear.

Hockey Camps and Clinics – Help players ages 3 to 16 build and sharpen their skills at the rink’s summer and holiday break camps.

Development Programs – Designed to prepare current skaters for advanced play.

Spring Youth Hockey – Includes the Weekend Premier League, CP 61s and 3-on-3 Cross-Ice League.

NYC Cyclones – A Tier II/AA travel hockey program for the Mite through Midget age levels.

Lasker Rink – Central Park

Nearest street entrance: 110th Street and Lenox Avenue

917-492-3856

Lasker Rink offers an Intro to Hockey class, which is a group format class designed to teach young players the skills they need to move up to league play. The co-ed class is a group format with several stations and coaches.

Ice Hockey in Harlem – Harlem

127 West 127th Street

Room 415

212-722-0044

Ice Hockey in Harlem aims to improve the social and academic well-being of children ages 5 to 10 in the Harlem community. Through their program, children learn the basics of hockey, teamwork, self-respect, discipline, and achievement.

Brooklyn

Aviator Sports and Event Center – Floyd Bennet Field

Floyd Bennet Field, 3159 Flatbush Avenue

718-758-7500

Aviator Sports and Event Center offers an in-house program geared toward new players who have reached a skill level allowing for team play. The program offers once-weekly practice and a coaching staff with extensive experience.

No gear is available for purchase, however they do offer lockers for free.

Queens

City Ice Pavilion – Long Island City

47-32 32nd Place

718-706-6667

City Ice Pavilion offers youth hockey classes for all skill levels from beginner to advanced. From Polar Bear Youth Hockey to tryouts for the Skyliner Travel Team, City Ice Pavilion has your young hockey player covered.

While gear is not offered for sale, the Pavilion does offer hockey skates rental as well as lockers.

Polar Bear Youth Hockey – Offering beginner through advanced instruction on learning to play hockey.

Learn to Skate Cupper Camp – Offering the same instruction as Polar Bear Youth Hockey but in the summer months.

Youth Hockey Holiday Clinic – Offering advanced instruction for hockey players from Mites to Bantams.

Youth Summer Clinic – Offering the same advance instruction as the holiday clinic but in the summer months.

World Ice Arena – Flushing

13135 Avery Avenue

718-760-9001

World Ice Arena offers four different youth hockey programs designed to improve the play of both beginning and advanced athletes. From those just putting on skates to players who have mastered the fundamentals, these courses are designed to improve player ability and self-confidence.

Beginner Hockey – For ages 6 and up, this class is designed to teach the fundamentals of hockey skating.

Learn-to-Play Hockey – Teaches players ages 7 and up more advanced skating along with puck-handling techniques.

Elite Hockey – For ages 6 and up, this programs provides training in skating, balance, teamwork, and game concepts.

House Developmental Program – A competitive opportunity designed for both non-travel and pre-travel players who want to extend their season.

Other New York Hockey Programs for Kids

Some New York hockey classes and clubs for kids don’t fall into one specific borough. As with the New York Rangers, these opportunities are offered in a variety of locations across boroughs. Visit the website links for specific locations in your area.

New York Rangers – Citywide

Various locations

212-465-6533

The New York Rangers offer a variety of classes and clubs for youth hockey players. From girls hockey programs to their rookie league for young players, they offer courses designed to improve play and make hockey a real part of children’s lives.

Scholarships are available to families who can show financial hardship.

Try Hockey for Free and All Girls Try Hockey for Free – A fun introductory lesson for the first-time hockey player. Free rental skates and loaner equipment are available.

Learn to Play – An introductory program that teaches the basics of skating, stick-handling, passing, and shooting over the course of 10, 1-hour lessons. The program is $215 and includes a full set of equipment.

Rookie League – Designed for kids to put their skills to the test in a fun and competitive environment. The 10-week program offers twice-weekly games.

Pee-Wee Girls Tournament Team – Offering girls from the tri-state area between the ages of 11 and 12 the opportunity to represent the New York Rangers.

New York Islanders – Citywide

Various locations

The New York Islanders Learn to Play program is designed to build hockey skills as well as teach children the value of teamwork. The program provides a full set of equipment, weekly sessions, and a top-notch coaching staff.

New York Hockey Programs for Kids Offer the Joy and Character Building of Team Sports

Whether your child has just put on skates or was practically born with a stick in their hand, there are tons of New York Hockey programs that can help them be better players and better teammates. The programs found here offer a variety of classes for all skill levels and are perfect for your young hockey lover.